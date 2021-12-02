IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Will Wriddhiman Saha Play At Wankhede? Virat Kohli Gives Big Update

After failing to win the 1st Test in Kanpur, Team India will look to seal the series in Mumbai with the match starting on Friday, December 3. The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will see India all set to welcome back regular skipper Virat Kohli after Ajinkya Rahane had led the team during India vs New Zealand 1st Test. While the return of Virat Kohli would mean coach Rahul Dravid is likely to ring in changes in the playing 11 there were doubts over the fitness of Wriddhiman Saha. During the press conference on Thursday, Virat Kohli gave an update on the fitness of Wriddhiman Saha.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Wriddhiman Saha fit for Mumbai test

Wriddhiman Saha had suffered a stiff neck during India vs New Zealand 1st Test due to which he did not take the cricket field on the final day. However ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Virat Kohli while speaking to the press said that the wicketkeeper is fit and available for tomorrow's match which will be played at Wankhede.

Kohli in his statement said, "Saha is now fit and he has recovered from his neck niggle. We will discuss the combination in a bit based on weather and pitch conditions."

Talking about the weather condition and pitch at Wankhede the team India skipper said, "Looks like a typical Wankhede wicket. We expect it to have good bounce. Value for all kinds of bowlers. All skill sets are in play all the time".

Speaking about his preparations ahead of the second Test, Virat Kohli said, "I want to give my best, do the best possible thing for the team in a particular position. It is all about putting in the hard yards."

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test preview

The Mumbai monsoon threatens to play spoilsport with the first day's play likely to be being affected by rain. The two teams had to call off their respective training sessions on Wednesday as it rained the whole day. The persistent rain, with the pitches being undercover, means that there is bound to be a lot of moisture underneath the surface. The extra moisture will certainly help the seamers way more than it did in Kanpur but a surface like this also helps the tweakers as it also helps in getting an appreciable turn.

All eyes will be on the kind of combination that India pick for the game. As of now, Mayank Agarwal is all set to be dropped with skipper Virat Kohli coming in the playing XI. With the seam and swing on offer due to moisture created by rain, there will also be a debate whether Mohammed Siraj will be replacing Ishant Sharma or joining him and Umesh Yadav with Axar Patel being sidelined for the game.

(With PTI inputs)