IND Vs NZ: Aakash Chopra Reveals How Bowlers Can Dismiss Virat Kohli And Kane Williamson

The inaugural World Test Championship Final is all set to begin on Friday, June 18, where India will go against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl. After a long wait of 2 years where a total of 9 cricketing nations participated in the World Test Championship, fans would finally be able to see whether Virat Kohli or Kane Williamson emerge as the victorious captain. Ahead of the IND vs NZ WTC Final clash, Indian cricket commentator Aakash Chopra has provided a detailed comparison of both the captains through his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra compares the stats of Kohli and Williamson

Before the all-important clash between the top 2 Test nations, Aakash Chopra released a video on his YouTube channel comparing the batting prowess of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson through various statistics. While considering Virat Kohli’s performance against pace bowling, Chopra revealed that the Indian captain scores 21% runs in the cover region and 21% runs in the midwicket region. Virat Kohli scores 42% runs in both directions against pace bowling.

On the other hand, Aakash Chopra revealed that Kane Williamson scores 25% of his runs in the cover region while scoring 18% runs in the point region. While facing spin bowling, Virat Kohli scores 20% runs through the straight drive while taking a long stride and 23% runs in the midwicket region. On the other hand, Kane Williamson scores 23% runs in the cover region while also scoring a lot of runs in the long-on region while playing spin.

Aakash Chopra reveals the batting techniques of both captains

Aakash Chopra also revealed that Virat Kohli uses long strides against fast bowlers to defend the ball while also driving the ball towards the cover. The major techniques of Kohli against the bowlers is to play defensive in the start and once the balls come towards the stumps, he uses either pull shot, flick or the straight drive to score his runs. On the other hand, Kane Williamson plays the ball right below his head to defend it. Williamson’s major shot is back foot punch while also replying on pull and flick shot to score runs.

WTC Final date and time with WTC Final live streaming details

As per the WTC Final date and time, IND vs NZ Test match is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:00 p.m. IST for each day. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. WTC Final live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app.

