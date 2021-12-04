IND Vs NZ: Ajaz Patel Reacts To Historic 10-wicket Haul; 'To Be Born Here, Then Come Back'

New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel entered the history books on Saturday after he bagged 10 wickets in one inning, thereby becoming only the third-ever player in cricket history to do so. Prior to Ajaz, England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble were the players to achieve the remarkable milestone. The Mumbai-born player's stellar performance met with a huge standing ovation from the Wankhede crowd including Ravichandran Ashwin as he walked back to the pavilion after concluding the innings. Speaking to the media post innings, Patel asserted that it was a massive occasion for him and his family and added that he did not ever think he could achieve a feat like this.

Ajaz said: "Obviously quite a special occasion for me; not only me, my wife, my mom and dad, my family. A very special day for me for sure. To be honest, it's pretty surreal, I don't think you ever believe you are going to achieve something like that. To be able to do that in my career is pretty special. By the grace of God, I am very fortunate, the stars have aligned for me."

India vs New Zealand: Ajaz Patel's 10 wicket haul

Having achieved this feat in Mumbai, his birthland, the milestone makes it even more special for Ajaz Patel. ​Speaking about the comparison being made with Anil Kumble, the Kiwi bowler said that he felt humbled to be in the company of a veteran player like him. He also added that New Zealand managed to bounce back after a poor start and said that they still have to go out and bat.

Ajaz said: "Having an occasion like that here in Mumbai. To be born here and then come back here and achieve something like that is pretty special. I am in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well. Hasn't been a great start for us with the bat, but we've still got a few boys in the shed, so hopefully, we put our best foot forward and put a few runs on the board. If we have to come back here, we have to get back here. It's part of our job, we enjoy the challenges. (Most special wicket?) Don't really have anyone in particular, it's just about finding a good rhythm and just being repetitive and asking good questions of the batters."

Image: BCCI