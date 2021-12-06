IND Vs NZ: Ajinkya Rahane's 'time Seems To Have Passed', Says Simon Doull; Here's Why

Former New Zealand speedster Simon Doull feels that senior Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane's time in international cricket is nearing its end with several youngsters performing admirably well in recent times.

Rahane's poor run of form has put a question mark over his place in the Test squad for the upcoming South Africa tour scheduled to commence on December 26, 2021.

Speaking on the broadcast after India's thumping recorded a 372-run win over New Zealand, Simon Doull said that while Rahane has a good record overseas, he looks beyond his prime as a player. "It's a bit like aeroplane loyalty card points, at some point, it's going to run out. I know Rahane is a champion human being, I know he is a huge part of this setup and part of the leadership group. But players with far better numbers over 29 innings have been dropped from this team. I know he has got a good record overseas but his time seems to have passed."

The former Kiwis pacer also said that the young guns have been performing well and that they are equally deserving of the opportunity. "He is getting out in a similar fashion and I just don't know if he is as good a player as he was three or four years ago. When the young guys are coming along and kicking the door down, like they are doing at the moment, they deserve an opportunity," Doull further added.

The time has come to bring in a young player, says Simon Doull

Ajinkya Rahane has an average of just 24 in the last 29 innings and Simon Doull feels that it sure isn't enough, going by the standards the Indian team has set, as well as generally, and said that the time has come to bring in someone like a Shreyas Iyer.

"If (Rahane) was averaging 34 or 35 in the last 29 innings with a couple of centuries, I would have said keep him in the squad. But when you are averaging 24 with one century in 29 innings, I just don't think that's good enough. From the standards that India set, these numbers are well and truly below par and the time has come to bring in a young player. I know it's a tough introduction, but I think I will run with Shreyas Iyer," he concluded.

Image: PTI/ICC