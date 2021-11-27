IND Vs NZ: Axar Patel Comments On His 'dream Within Dream Start', Reveals Day-3 Game-plan

On Day 3 of India vs New Zealand first Test, allrounder Axar Patel chocked the solid Black Caps batting line-up and took his 5th five-wicket haul. Courtesy of Axar Patel's brilliant spell of 5-62, New Zealand were all-out of 296 giving India a significant lead of 49 runs. Not just this, the 27-year old became the first player in over 100 years to pick up 5 five-wicket hauls in seven innings or less. While talking to the Star Sports broadcasters, Axar Patel reflected on his dream start of his Test career and also shared the game plan which he executed against Kane Williamson & Co.

"'It's a dream start, in fact, this is a dream within a dream start for me," said Patel. On being asked whether he finds Test cricket easy, the allrounder said, " No, it (Test cricket) isn't that easy. It was a hard grind today. They didn't lose any wickets yesterday (on Day 2) and the talk was to keep it tight, don't try for wickets every ball, just look to be patient."

"I was sticking to the basics and using the crease a bit. My round-arm deliveries were getting something out of the track and I was optimising that a lot. That's what worked for me. The track is getting slower and there has been more turn now. Variable bounce is also increasing but still think that runs can be made if the batters apply themselves," added Axar Patel.

IND vs NZ: Axar Patel scripts history on Day 3

Consequently of picking up yet another five wickets, the 27-year old became the first player in over 100 years to pick up 5 five-wicket hauls in seven innings or less. The previous players to achieve this huge milestone were Charlie Turner in 1887-1888 and Tom Richardson in 1893-1895. However, the fastest player to 5 five-wicket haul was Rodney Hogg in 1978. The Australian achieved this feat in just six innings.

IND vs NZ Day 3

Coming to day 3 of the first Test of India vs New Zealand, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin kept their line and length tight and forced the disciplined Black Caps to take risks with the bat. Ravichandran Ashwin took the first wicket for Team India after he dismissed well-set Will Young on 89. In the end, Axar Patel's 5-62 and Ashwin's 3-82 helped Team India to bundle New Zealand on 296 runs. At the end of Day 3 play, Team India is leading by 63 runs, however, Shubman Gill is back to the pavilion after being clean-bowled by Kyle Jamieson on 1.

(Image: BCCI/Twitter)