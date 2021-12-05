IND Vs NZ: Axar Patel Opens Up On His 2021 Performances; 'It Has Been A Dream Year For Me'

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel has been in outstanding form in the year 2021 as he has picked up 36 wickets and scripted some major records. Following the conclusion of Day 3 of the second India vs New Zealand Test match, the 27-year old revealed how he had been having a 'dream year.'

Following the conclusion of the first IND vs NZ Test match, the all-rounder became only the third bowler to pick up five consecutive five-wicket hauls in seven innings or less, after Charlie Turner did so in 1887-1888 and Tom Richardson did in 1893-1895. Meanwhile, the quickest to achieve this feat was Rodney Hogg in 1978 when the Australian did so in just six innings.

Axar Patel, take a bow 🙌



Fewest innings taken for five five-wicket hauls in Test cricket:



6 - Rodney Hogg (1978)

7 - Charlie Turner (1887-1888) / Tom Richardson (1893-1895) / Axar Patel (2021)#INDvNZ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 27, 2021

Axar Patel reveals how 2021 has been a 'dream year'

On being asked how he would sum up 2021, Axar Patel told reporters, "Actually, this has been my dream year you can say. The way I bowled in England series and now how the New Zealand series panned out, in between, there was IPL so I can say that this has really been a good year for me personally. My endeavour is to keep improving and look at areas where I need to get better. All the hard work that I have put in all these years have finally yielded results this year."

Axar continued his form in the second India vs New Zealand Test match as he smacked an unbeaten 52 runs off just 41 deliveries before Virat Kohli decided to declare the innings. In the same game, he also chipped in with three wickets over the two innings. The 27-year old then also added how his batting is helping the team as he compared his role to Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.

"My batting is benefitting my team and if you see that myself, Jaddu and Ash bhai play as all-rounders, it releases a bit of pressure on our batters, so it's a good sign. As long as I keep contributing it's good for both me and my team."

Team India can win the second India vs New Zealand Test match and seal the series if they can pick up five more wickets in the remaining two days. Having scored 140 runs for the loss of five wickets, the Blackcaps still need to score 400 more runs to win the match.

Image: PTI