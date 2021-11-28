IND Vs NZ: Axar Patel Reveals Reason Why Teammates 'teased' Him After 5-wicket Haul

After making a sensational debut in Test cricket earlier this year, Indian spinner Axar Patel is having a dream run at the international stage as he continued his excellent performance with the ball in the first Test match against New Zealand. Axar picked his fifth five-wicket-haul on Saturday as he helped India restrict the Kiwis for 296 runs. Axar picked the wickets of Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, and Tim Southee. The left-arm spinner finished the day with a bowling figure of 5/62 in 34 overs.

After the end of play on Day 3, Axar, while speaking to Star Sports, revealed why his teammates have been teasing him ever since he registered his latest fifer. Axar said his teammates have been teasing because he has picked 5 five-wicket-hauls in just 7 innings. "Taking five wickets in seven innings is something the other teammates have been teasing me about. It’s like a dream within a dream start. Test cricket isn’t easy," Axar said in his end-of-day interview with Star Sports.

Axar made his Test debut for India against England in February this year. He picked his first five-wicket haul in his maiden Test and became the ninth Indian bowler to achieve the feat. In the three-match that he played in the series against England, Axar picked a total of 27 wickets, including 4 fifers, one four-wicket-haul, and one 10-wicket-haul with the best bowling figure of 6/38.

India vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, India staged a massive comeback on Day 3, Saturday to dismiss New Zealand for 296 runs despite their openers putting up a big partnership earlier in the game. Tom Latham top-scored for New Zealand with his 95 off 282 balls. Axar Patel shone with the ball for India as he picked another five-wicket-haul to finish the day at 5/62. Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets to his name to become the 14th highest Test wicket-taker in the world.

Earlier in the game, India had posted a total of 345 runs courtesy of some brilliant batting performances by Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja. While Gill and Jadeja both scored a half-century each, debutant Iyer went on to register his maiden Test ton in his very first inning for India Whites. Tim Southee was the best performer for New Zealand in the innings as he picked yet another five-wicket-haul in Test cricket.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

