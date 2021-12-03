IND Vs NZ: Bat Or Pad? Virat Kohli Miffed As He Gets Out In Controversial Fashion; WATCH

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was adjourned Leg Before Wicket (LBW) out while batting on Day 1 of the second Test match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. Coming in to bat in the 30th over of the match being bowled by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, Kohli faced three balls before misjudging the fourth ball, which went on to hit his pads. On being given out by the on-field umpire, Kohli immediately went for the DRS call and seemed confident about edging the ball.

However, the umpire upon reviewing the dismissal found no conclusive evidence and upheld the on-field umpire’s decision. There wasn’t enough evidence that the ball hit the bat first, although the ball’s seam wobbled a bit on passing the bat. Ball tracking confirmed that the ball would have hit the wickets, which meant Kohli walked back to the pavilion on a duck on his return to India's Test team. Kohli was visibly miffed at the decision while walking back to the dug-out as he was convinced of knicking the ball.

Close call for the third umpire-

The commentators during the live broadcast of the match by Star Sports also opined on the dismissal by expressing they thought Kohli was definitely not-out. The third umpire's review confirmed that there was a spike as the ball passed the bat, however it was confusing if the spike was because of the ball hitting the bat first or only because of the ball hitting the wicket. Kohli’s dismissal in the 30th over was the second success for Ajaz Patel in the over, as he earlier removed Cheteswar Pujara for a duck in the same over. Earlier he also removed India opener, Shubman Gill, on the individual score of 44 runs, before sending back Pujara on a duck.

