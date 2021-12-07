IND Vs NZ: 'Benched' Mitchell Santner Wins Hefty Cash Award For Brilliant Fielding Effort

Catches win matches but fielding has now been given equal importance as well. Fielders ensure that they give their best on-field when it comes to saving runs. New Zealand left-arm spinner, Mitchell Santner, during the recent India vs New Zealand 2nd Test brought his terrific fielding skill on display, saving runs for the team.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Mitchell Santner rewarded for saving six

Following the conclusion of T20I series, Mitchell Santner had been warming the New Zealand bench as he was not a part of playing 11 for the Kanpur Test and the Mumbai Test as well. However, despite not being included in playing 11 for the 2nd India vs New Zealand Test, Mitchell Santner did pull off a brilliant effort on the field as a substitute, which won him a reward.

The moment we are talking about is the six which he saved on Day 1 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test. The incident happened in the 47th over of the day when Shreyas Iyer hit a big shot off Will Somerville towards deep midwicket. Santner, who was stationed at the boundary line in that area, timed his jump to perfection and brought the ball back into the play, thus saving 5 runs for his team. His acrobatic skills got much-deserved recognition and he went home with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

Recap of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Team India on Monday won the 2-match Test series against New Zealand 1-0 after inflicting a heavy 372-run defeat on the World Test champions at Wankhede. After bundling New Zealand out for 62 in the first innings, Virat Kohli decided not to follow on, and piled more misery on the opposition by deciding to bat. Mayank departed for 62 off 108 balls, while Pujara fell three runs short of his fifty.

Shubman Gill, who batted at No. 3 in the second innings, scored 47 runs off 75 balls. Virat Kohli once again started well before getting out for 36 runs off 84 balls. Axar Patel used a long handle as he sent Kiwi bowlers for a leather hunt scoring 41 runs off 26 balls to give India a 540-run lead, post which Virat Kohli declared the innings.

After the disaster in the first Innings, the New Zealand batting lineup once again failed to keep up to the Indian spinners. R Ashwin began the Kiwi downfall by dismissing opener Tom Latham, who could only score 6 runs in 15 balls. With New Zealand at 13 for 1, Ashwin then dismissed Will Young and Ross Taylor to further pile the pressure on the visitors.

On Day 4, the Indian bowling lineup came with a mission to finish it off as soon as possible, and they did exactly that. Ashwin grabbed another wicket before Jayant Yadav managed to take four to finish off the visitor's innings. The New Zealand team will now take the field next year as they host Bangladesh for 2 Tests and 3 ODIs, starting January 1. The Indian players will travel to South Africa soon to play 3 Tests and 3 ODIs.