IND Vs NZ: Chahar Dismisses Guptill Again; Fans Say Rs 1 Lakh Again For 'cold Stare'

Team India's speedster Deepak Chahar yet again had the last laugh during India vs New Zealand second T20 match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. During the do-or-die game against India, New Zealand was off to a flying start, courtesy of opener Martin Guptill attacking batting from ball 1. However, Martin Guptill, who was batting brilliantly was yet again outfoxed by Deepak Chahar.

When Guptill was going berserk inside the powerplay, skipper Rohit Sharma gave the ball to Deepak Chahar in the fifth over. However, Guptill smashed Chahar for a huge six on the first ball of the fifth over. Following that, Rohit Sharma went straight to Chahar and had a chat with him. Then, Deepak Chahar bowled a short ball which Guptill top-edged and the rest was done by Rishabh Pant as grabbed a comfortable catch. With this, Deepak Chahar has dismissed Martin Guptill for the second consecutive time in the three matches T20 series.

Fans recall Deepak Chahar's 'cold-stare' to send Guptill back to pavilion in 1st T20

Dejavu in Ranchi🤯 , ⁦@deepak_chahar9⁩ dismisses Martin Guptill after a six for the second consecutive time . #indvsnz pic.twitter.com/naHNqHmnVP — Nishxxth (@Nishant35453104) November 19, 2021

Deepak chahar again trying to become lakpati by dismissing Guptill#INDVsNZT20 pic.twitter.com/GqnvXfcojm — Adarsh (@I_Am_adp2004) November 19, 2021

Had a chat with the bowler and deepak gets a wicket next ball 🔥#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/BHMfLJoUkX — Justin Fan (@Thisisprabha45) November 19, 2021

Deepak Chahar's 'cold-stare' adjudged moment of the match in 1st T20

Speedster Deepak Chahar went home richer by Rs 1 lakh at his home ground of Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after the first T20 against New Zealand on Wednesday (November 17). However, it wasn’t Chahar’s bowling that won him the big cash prize, but his ‘cold stare’ at Black Caps opener Martin Guptill. Deepak Chahar did not take well after Guptill smashed him for a huge six. Guptill hammered Chahar for a no-look six, one that went a distance of 98 metres. Following that Deepak Chahar dismissed the Kiwi opener on the next ball when he again tried to pull off a 'no-look' six. The intense look by Chahar was judged as the 'Moment of the match.'

(Image: BCCI/Twitter)