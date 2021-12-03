IND Vs NZ: Cheteshwar Pujara Out On Duck In 2nd Test, Netizens Say 'injury Update Coming'

There is a saying that 'Luck favours the Brave', however for Chesteshwar Pujara luck seems to be running away from him as he once again failed to deliver with the bat and was sent packing for a duck during India vs New Zealand 2nd Test. Cheteshwar Pujara's form has been a cause of concern for team management and his failure to deliver yet again has put his place up for grabs in the Indian Test team.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Netizens react to Chesteshwar Pujara getting out for a duck

Coming to Chesteshwar Pujara dismissal, the right-hander played just five deliveries before watching his stumps rattled by a Ajaz Patel delivery. The Kiwi left-arm spinner bowled a flighted delivery that dipped below the bat. Pujara comes down the track to flick across the line with his back-leg off ground. The ball spun away to hit the off-stump. Following the dismissal social media was flooded with tweets from cricket fans. Here's what they had to say on Pujara's wicket.

Next Pujara Injury Update coming — Sharukh (@StanMSD) December 3, 2021

Pujara and Rahane discussing their post retirement plans pic.twitter.com/a3bYSiHfiD — heman was here (@royhly_) November 28, 2021

Ajaz Patel doing a Monty Panesar as Pujara departs for a duck. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 3, 2021

Rahane watching Pujara and Kohli in dressing Room after both batsmen dismissed for a duck #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/9XNR5bJY6I — Mogambo ✪ ❄️ (@UberHandle) December 3, 2021

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Highlights from the first session so far

The toss in India vs New Zealand 2nd Test was delayed due to wet field conditions following the rains in Mumbai. Virat Kohli, who returned to the side, won the toss and decided to bat first. Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal provided a solid start to the team at the top before Ajaz Patel dismissed Gill for 44 runs. However, the left-arm spinner inflicted further damage on the home team when he had two big wickets in one over. After dismissing Chesteshwar Pujara for a duck, Patel got rid of India skipper Kohli for a duck as he trapped him in front of his wicket. India at the end of first session were 111-3.