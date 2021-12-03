Last Updated:

IND Vs NZ: Cheteshwar Pujara Out On Duck In 2nd Test, Netizens Say 'injury Update Coming'

Chesteshwar Pujara once again failed to deliver with bat and was sent packing for a duck during India vs New Zealand 2nd Test currently underway in Mumbai.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Netizens react to Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal

Image: AP


There is a saying that 'Luck favours the Brave', however for Chesteshwar Pujara luck seems to be running away from him as he once again failed to deliver with the bat and was sent packing for a duck during India vs New Zealand 2nd Test. Cheteshwar Pujara's form has been a cause of concern for team management and his failure to deliver yet again has put his place up for grabs in the Indian Test team.  

 

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Netizens react to Chesteshwar Pujara getting out for a duck 

Coming to Chesteshwar Pujara dismissal, the right-hander played just five deliveries before watching his stumps rattled by a Ajaz Patel delivery. The Kiwi left-arm spinner bowled a flighted delivery that dipped below the bat. Pujara comes down the track to flick across the line with his back-leg off ground. The ball spun away to hit the off-stump. Following the dismissal social media was flooded with tweets from cricket fans. Here's what they had to say on Pujara's wicket. 

READ | IND vs NZ: Jimmy Neesham makes cheeky remark as Virat Kohli wins toss in 2nd Test

 

 

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Highlights from the first session so far

The toss in India vs New Zealand 2nd Test was delayed due to wet field conditions following the rains in Mumbai. Virat Kohli, who returned to the side, won the toss and decided to bat first. Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal provided a solid start to the team at the top before Ajaz Patel dismissed Gill for 44 runs. However, the left-arm spinner inflicted further damage on the home team when he had two big wickets in one over. After dismissing Chesteshwar Pujara for a duck, Patel got rid of India skipper Kohli for a duck as he trapped him in front of his wicket. India at the end of first session were 111-3.

READ | Wasim Jaffer shares epic meme on how to 'negate' Jamieson threat ahead of IND vs NZ Test 2
READ | IND vs NZ: India legend surprised by three injuries; 'But Virat Kohli said nothing in PC'
READ | Ind vs NZ: Virat Kohli on verge of breaking former coach Ravi Shastri's Wankhede record
Tags: India vs New Zealand, Cheteshwar Pujara, Pujara
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com