IND Vs NZ: Cheteshwar Pujara's Century Drought 'definitely A Worry' Says VVS Laxman

Cheteshwar Pujara hasn’t scored any Test hundred since his 193 against Australia in January 2019 and that sure is a worry for team India feels VVS Laxman.

The senior batter has now gone 42 innings without a Test century and once again failed to convert his start, falling for 47 to an in-form Ajaz Patel. "Yes, it’s definitely a worry. Because the batting position Pujara usually bats is No. 3. You usually get a lot more opportunities (to score hundreds) than when you’re batting at No. 5 or No. 6. Also, this is the type of dismissal that we saw quite consistently when India played England. Jack Leach got Pujara out 2 or 3 times in this fashion. The way he approached his defensive shot, the angle of the bat, he was not able to cover the turn. On this wicket, it’s important to cover the turn and be behind the line and the angle of the bat was not straight. That’s why the ball was carried to Ross Taylor," VVS Laxman told Star Sports.

The former Indian middle-order batter also pointed out that people constantly talking about Pujara's lack of form might add to his frustrations "It’s about people talking about that and it can get frustrating. The quicker you get to the 3-figure mark, then everyone will stop talking and then you can go out and do your business with a very, very free mind." he said

Laxman further added that the player will be disappointed after missing out on an opportunity to score a century in the ongoing IND vs NZ Test. "He had a wonderful opportunity, just like Mayank Agarwal. He will be probably very disappointed because it was not just about missing a half-century but a big hundred. But he found a method out to negate the short-pitched strategy from Southee. I thought he had a wonderful opportunity to get a hundred," Laxman said.

IND vs NZ: India in commanding position

New Zealand needs 400 runs to win with just five wickets in hand. It is very certain that this match is going only one way and it isn't long before India lift the series after winning the two-match series 1-0.

(Image: PTI)