IND Vs NZ: Cricket Pundits React To Nail-biting Draw: 'Survival Such A Great Attribute'

The India vs New Zealand first test featured one of the most exciting cricket matches as both teams settled for a draw after five gruelling days in Kanpur.

The India vs New Zealand first test featured one of the most exciting cricket matches as both teams settled for a draw after five gruelling days. The game seemed to swing both ways as during some sessions, one team dominated, and at other times, the opposite side took control of the match.

The cricketing fraternity took to their social media handles to react to one of the best nail-biting encounters in a long time.

Cricketing fraternity reacts to IND vs NZ first test

Cricketer-turned commentator Harsha Bhogle took to his official Twitter account to explain how India vs New Zealand 1st Test panned out. The 60-year old pundit explained the importance of survival as the Blackcaps managed to draw the match despite losing nine wickets.

Meanwhile, former Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik applauded both teams for a 'fabulous performance,' stating that the match was a 'thriller.' He then went on to add why the Indian cricket team must be proud of their performances despite not clinching the victory. Karthik praised Shreyas Iyer for smacking 105 runs in the first innings before adding another 65 runs in the second innings. The 36-year old also lauded R Ashwin as the off-spinner picked up six wickets in the match. Consequently of the dismissals, Ashwin also went past Harbhajan Singh to become the Indian cricket team's third-highest wicket-taker.

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer took to his official Koo account and put up another hilarious post. The 43-year old interestingly compared a procrastinated day to the result of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match result. Jaffer wrote that a person would be just like the Indian cricket team if they 'narrowly missed the deadline' for work, as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side drew the match despite picking up nine wickets.

Meanwhile, some other reactions from the cricketing fraternity to the IND vs NZ first test can be seen below.

