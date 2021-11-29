IND Vs NZ: Cricket Pundits React To Nail-biting Draw: 'Survival Such A Great Attribute'

The India vs New Zealand first test featured one of the most exciting cricket matches as both teams settled for a draw after five gruelling days. The game seemed to swing both ways as during some sessions, one team dominated, and at other times, the opposite side took control of the match.

The cricketing fraternity took to their social media handles to react to one of the best nail-biting encounters in a long time.

Cricketing fraternity reacts to IND vs NZ first test

Cricketer-turned commentator Harsha Bhogle took to his official Twitter account to explain how India vs New Zealand 1st Test panned out. The 60-year old pundit explained the importance of survival as the Blackcaps managed to draw the match despite losing nine wickets.

By the slimmest of edges, by the odd millimetre here and there after five days of cricket. Survival such a great attribute. Have to love test cricket! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 29, 2021

Meanwhile, former Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik applauded both teams for a 'fabulous performance,' stating that the match was a 'thriller.' He then went on to add why the Indian cricket team must be proud of their performances despite not clinching the victory. Karthik praised Shreyas Iyer for smacking 105 runs in the first innings before adding another 65 runs in the second innings. The 36-year old also lauded R Ashwin as the off-spinner picked up six wickets in the match. Consequently of the dismissals, Ashwin also went past Harbhajan Singh to become the Indian cricket team's third-highest wicket-taker.

A perfect Test match!

What a fabulous performance from both teams to give us this thriller.

Looking at the brighter side, #TeamIndia will be really happy to see the way @ShreyasIyer15 and @ashwinravi99 have performed👏 #INDvNZ #DKommBox pic.twitter.com/z6K6ljO9zb — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 29, 2021

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer took to his official Koo account and put up another hilarious post. The 43-year old interestingly compared a procrastinated day to the result of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match result. Jaffer wrote that a person would be just like the Indian cricket team if they 'narrowly missed the deadline' for work, as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side drew the match despite picking up nine wickets.

Meanwhile, some other reactions from the cricketing fraternity to the IND vs NZ first test can be seen below.

Anyone else watching #INDvsNZ?

How good’s test cricket? — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 29, 2021

Well played new Zealnd! #INDvsNZTestSeries — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 29, 2021

Incredibly gutsy performance. Proud of all you lads! @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 29, 2021

Image: Twitter@BCCI, WasimJaffer, Facebook@DineshKarthik