IND Vs NZ: Crowd Chants Wild Slogan After Shreyas Iyer Hits Gigantic Six On Test Debut

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer on Thursday ended his maiden Test outing with a stylish six off the last over off William Somerville’s bowling. Iyer, who scored a magnificent half-century in his very first Test inning, hit a six over the mid-wicket boundary in the 84th over. The incident occurred as India and New Zealand were getting ready to wrap things up for the day following seven hours of play at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Iyer finished the day at an unbeaten score of 75 off 136 balls.

As Iyer hit the six to finish things up for India on Day 1, the crowd at the Kanpur stadium burst into wild slogans and chants supporting the hosts. A section of the crowd was heard chanting, "10 rupay ki pepsi, Iyer bhai sexy".

“10 rupay ki Pepsi IYER bhai sexy” what yaar😂😭😂😭 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Au7wweEyfI — Navya Gupta (@guptanavya201) November 25, 2021

India's score 305/6 at drinks on Day 2

Earlier in the day, Iyer had received his maiden Test cap from former India legend Sunil Gavaskar. Iyer became the 302nd player for India to play the longest format of the game. Iyer had made his international debut in 2017 but he had to wait for another four years to receive his maiden Test cap. The 26-year-old impressed everyone with his incredible batting on Day 1 of the first Test match against New Zealand.

When Iyer had come to bat, India were struggling at 106-3. Iyer along with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane spent some time in the middle to take India to 145 runs in 50 overs. However, just when it was looking that Iyer and Rahane are getting comfortable in the middle, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson struck and dismissed India's captain for a 63-ball 35 runs. Iyer then forged a 100-run partnership with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who hit a spectacular half-century to help India's cause. The duo finished the day at 258/4.

Earlier, Shubman Gill had scored an amazing half-century to register his fourth in Test cricket. The Indian opener played some brilliant shots at the top of the batting order to help India provide a solid start. Shubman was dismissed by Jamieson. Shubman's opening partner, Mayank Agarwal, was dismissed early by Jamieson for 13 off 28 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 26 off 88 balls before he was removed by Tim Southee. Day 23 broke for drinks with India at 305/6. India's score was 310/7 at the end of 97 overs on Day 2.

(Image: BCCI/@guptanavya201/Twitter)