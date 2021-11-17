IND Vs NZ: Deepak Chahar's Intense Look After Dismissing Guptill Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

The India vs New Zealand T20I series is already underway with the Men in Blue looking to exact their revenge against the Blackcaps, having lost to them in the recently concluded World Cup. The Kiwis won by eight wickets on that occasion as they chased down the target of 111 runs in just 14.3 overs.

As a result of such a disappointing defeat, Team India are likely to be fired up to get the better of New Zealand. Deepak Chahar's intense look after picking up the wicket of Martin Guptill in the first innings is a clear example of that.

Netizens discuss Deepak Chahar's look

One netizen took to their official Twitter handle and posted a fire emoji after they saw Deepak Chahar's intense look after wicking up the wicket of Martin Guptill.

Another fan was happy to see Chahar's response after Guptill had hit him for a no-look six and had stared at the Indian bowler.

That reaction by Deepak Chahar📛 pic.twitter.com/pX22F0B4v6 — Virat Kohli❤️ (@Godkohli18) November 17, 2021

One social media user found humour in how things panned out. They wrote that 'Guptill gave a look to Deepak Chahar after hitting a six,' only to see himself return to the pavilion with the Indian pacer striking.

Guptill gave a look to Deepak chahar after hitting a six.

Very next ball,

Chahar strikes🔥

🤣😅#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/zNTNGx72zh — Next Match (@Sunwilriseagn) November 17, 2021

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.

Deepak Chahar's reaction when takes Martin Guptil's Wicket. pic.twitter.com/i7d3ytYnG2 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 17, 2021

Deepak Chahar's reaction after getting Martin Guptill. pic.twitter.com/flMX3Qo5PN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 17, 2021

India vs New Zealand first innings highlights

Although New Zealand did not get off to the best of starts as in-form Daryl Mitchell was dismissed on the first delivery he faced, Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman got the Blackcaps to a decent total. Guptill smacked a brilliant 70 runs knock off just 42 deliveries, an inning that included three fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Chapman hit 63 runs off 50 balls, an inning that included six fours and two sixes. As for India's bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and R Ashwin picked up two wickets each, while Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with one wicket.

IND vs NZ playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (w), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult