IND Vs NZ: Despite Hundred On Debut, Wasim Jaffer Has Ominous Warning For Shreyas Iyer

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer heaped praise for Test debutant Shreyas Iyer but said that the player's ability will be put to test in South Africa against short-pitched bowling.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo Wasim Jaffer had a warning for Iyer and said the short ball challenge is something that the player will need to pass, "The only challenge would be for him are the ball that bounces onto him. Sometimes I feel, even in ODIs, the bowlers target him there. And in Test cricket, he's going to get peppered with short balls. When he goes to South Africa, I am sure they're going to test him there. And that is something, a test he needs to pass. Because you can't take them on, somebody who's bowling 140-145+", he said.

Wasim Jaffer also added that the player will not always have the opportunity to take on everyone and that he needs to improvise his game, "He needs to understand that at some stage, he can't take on everyone every time. That is one area I feel he needs to improve on. Otherwise, he's got an excellent game."

'The last red-ball match I played was almost three years back': Iyer

Shreyas Iyer made 105 off 171 balls in his Test debut. Speaking about his debut, the player said he wasn't informed until they were in Kanpur and said he took it up as a challenge to get his mindset right, pointing out that it was almost three years ago that he had played red-ball ticket.

"When I came to Kanpur, I didn’t know that I was going to play. But Rahul (Dravid) sir and the skipper came to me and told me that I was going to play. Suddenly, I had to get into the mindset of red-ball cricket. The last red-ball match I played was almost three years back, which was the Irani Trophy but I took this up as an opportunity and a challenge as well. Once you play white-ball cricket for so long and then getting back to red-ball cricket, that mindset has to be set and the routine has to be on point. That’s what I focused on rather than thinking about how I am going to play," he said speaking at the press conference post-India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2.

