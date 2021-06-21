IND Vs NZ: Dinesh Karthik Has Crucial Advice For Devon Conway After His Dismissal

New Zealand's Test rookie Devon Conway has had a fabulous start to his career in the longer format as he already has played a number of impactful knocks for the Kiwis in red-ball cricket. The left-hander had announced his Test arrival with a spectacular double century against a formidable English bowling attack in England earlier this month. While the southpaw slammed a gutsy half-century versus India in the WTC Final 2021, India's wicketkeeper-batsman was quick to point out the player's weakness soon after his dismissal.

IND vs NZ: Dinesh Karthik has an important suggestion for Devon Conway

After bundling out Indian for 217 on Day 3 of the all-important WTC Final 2021, the New Zealand team had a positive start to their innings with the bat as well. Openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham orchestrated a crucial 70-run partnership at the top of the order. Conway was the more impressive out of the two as he contributed with 54 vital runs. He was ultimately undone when he tried to hit an attacking stroke to a full delivery against Ishant Sharma.

India's veteran gloveman Dinesh Karthik, who is a part of the commentary team for the inaugural World Test Championship Final, opined that that is an area that the left-hander needs to work on as he often flicks the ball in the air. He highlighted how the full delivery towards the leg stump has troubled the opening batsman in his young career. Karthik suggested that it is an area where the Kiwi batter needs to look at in order to better his game.

IND vs NZ score update

The Day 3 of the ultimate contest of the competition was dominated by the Blackcaps. After folding India for 217, New Zealand have already put up 101 runs on the board. After Stumps on Day 3, Kane Williamson and co. are 101 for the loss of 2 wickets. Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin were the two wicket-takers for India. Currently, New Zealand trail India by 116 runs.

WTC Final live streaming information

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. The WTC Final live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app. For the live score and updates of the game, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

Image source: Dinesh Karthik Instagram / Blackcaps Twitter