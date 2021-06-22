IND Vs NZ: Dinesh Karthik Once Again Provides Vital Weather Update To Amazed Fans

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final experienced a loss of play on Day 1 and Day 4 of the all-important Test match as the game was washed off on both days due to rainfall. However, fans would be eagerly waiting for the Test match to resume on Day 5 as the weather conditions are favourable and a Reserve Day will also come into the picture to allow a maximum number of overs to be completed. The weather conditions were also confirmed by Dinesh Karthik who is playing the role of a commentator in the WTC Final.

Dinesh Karthik gives a weather update from Southampton

Ahead of the IND vs NZ clash, Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to give a vital update on the weather conditions in Southampton. Karthik posted a picture that included a screenshot giving a detailed forecast of the weather conditions that will be visible throughout Day 5. Karthik mentioned in the picture that there will be no rain all day and the conditions will experience proper English weather that will be cloudy and grey the whole day.

Good morning



Reporting live from Southampton



Yours sincerely,



Weatherman DK pic.twitter.com/q14tdmcXV4 — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 22, 2021

The Indian cricketer addressed himself as “Weatherman DK” through the post while writing that he was reporting live from Southampton. So far, fans are loving the new avatar of Dinesh Karthik as a commentator and the Indian batsman is having a significant influence in the role. Dinesh Karthik is also announced as a part of The Hundred tournament’s commentary panel where he will be joined by some prominent names of cricket like Darren Sammy, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara, Lydia Greenway, Mel Jones, Stuart Broad, Tammy Beaumont and Wasim Akram.

IND vs NZ WTC Final at end of Day 3

Virat Kohli and co. were restricted to a score of 217 runs with Ajinkya Rahane emerging as a top run-scorer for the Indian team with his knock of 49 runs whereas Virat Kohli played a knock of 44 runs. Kyle Jamieson took his 5th 5-wicket haul in the WTC Final while bowling 12 maiden overs. Devon Conway’s brilliant half-century followed by Tom Latham’s knock of 30 runs gave a solid start to the New Zealand team and Day 4 of the Test match will be resumed by captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor on the crease.

India vs New Zealand live telecast details

As per WTC Final live streaming details, India vs New Zealand Test match is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. However, with Day 1 washed out due to rain, June 23 will act as a Reserve Day to allow the remaining overs to be completed. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs New Zealand live telecast in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. IND vs NZ WTC Final live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app.

Image Source: Dinesh Karthik IG