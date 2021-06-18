IND Vs NZ Dream11 Team: India Vs New Zealand Prediction, WTC Final 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

The spirited Indian team will lock horns with the in-form New Zealand side in the inaugural World Test Championship Final. The all-important contest will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton from Friday, June 18. Ahead of the highly-anticipated fixture, here is our IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction, IND vs NZ Dream11 team and IND vs NZ scorecard details.

IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021 match preview

The two star-studded lineups are expected to go all guns blazing as they look to claim the top prize of the longer format. The New Zealand cricket team have a slight advantage as they were a part of two-match series against hosts England, right before the WTC Final. Having done well in two games in the English conditions ahead of their clash against India would do wonders for the confidence of Kane Williamson and co.

The Indian cricket team also has showcased stunning form in red-ball cricket during the World Test Championship. They would look to take a cue from the exemplary determination the side displayed during the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. The Virat Kohli-led side have gone ahead with two spinners for the encounter.

Both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been included in the playing eleven alongside seamers Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Ajaz Patel is the only frontline spinner the Kiwis have names in their final 15-member squad.

The forthcoming fixture promises to be an exhilarating one as both sides will be vying for the ultimate championship after performing consistently against formidable opponents during the World Test Championship Final. Moreover, the toss also is expected to play a major role at Southampton, considering the conditions. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first, as they look to claim an early advantage by posting an imposing total upfront.

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. The WTC Final live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app. For IND vs NZ scorecard updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two teams.

IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021 weather report

While there is an immense buzz around the World Test Championship Final, the weather on the opening day could play a spoilsport. According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during Day 1 of the clash. Moreover, there are also chances of rain interrupting the cricketing action multiple times on Friday. The temperatures are likely to hover around 15 degrees Celsius in Southampton.

IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021 pitch report

The wicket at Rose Bowl is expected to be a green top. The strip will provide assistance to the faster bowlers and they are likely to dominate the contest between bat and ball on Day 1, considering the favourable weather conditions as well. The spinners are also likely to make an impact in the latter days of the game. As for the batters, scoring runs does not seem to be easy on the surface and they will have to work hard to keep the scoreboard ticking.

IND vs NZ Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - R Pant

Batters - C Pujara, D Conway (VC), R Taylor, T Latham, V Kohli

All-rounders - R Ashwin, R Jadeja (C)

Bowlers - J Bumrah, T Southee, T Boult

IND vs NZ prediction

As per our IND vs NZ prediction, India will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs NZ Dream11 team and IND vs NZ prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: BCCI Twitter