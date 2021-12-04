IND Vs NZ: Ex-Australia Spinner Trolls DRS Call By India; 'Ashwin Reviews Being Bowled?

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg questioned Ravichandran Ashwin's decision to take DRS review after being clean bowled by New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Mumbai's Wankhede. Ajaz bowled a delivery that drifted in and turned past Ashwin's bat as he came forward to defend it.

The delivery nicked the back thigh and rattled the off stump, giving Patel his sixth wicket in the first innings and also a chance to get a hat-trick. Confused by the way he was dismissed, R Ashwin immediately signalled for a DRS review, probably feeling he must have been stumped out.

India vs New Zealand: Brad Hogg comments on R Ashwin's DRS review

Brad Hogg shared a meme, written "You win some, you lose some" to troll R Ashwin for his decision to review after being bowled. In another tweet, he wrote, "Surely India lose a review with Ashwin reviewing being bowled. If your unsure of why your out you consult your partner not be given a hint by the umpire."

Surely India lose a review with Ashwin reviewing being bowled. If your unsure of why your out you consult your partner not be given a hint by the umpire. #INDvzNZ — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 4, 2021

Team India in control of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2

Team India on Day 2 was bowled out for 325 runs, with Ajaz Patel making history by becoming just the third bowler to pick up 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket. Anil Kumble and Jim Laker are the other two cricketers to have achieved the feat. The New Zealand second innings has been a disastrous one so far, with Indian bowlers chipping with wickets to send 8 batsmen back to pavilion (at the time of writing).

Mohammad Siraj gave India the breakthrough by removing Will Young, having him caught at second slip by skipper Virat Kohli. The pacer also had his second wicket of the match in the same over, having New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham caught by Shreyas Iyer at deep square leg.

After Siraj, Umesh Yadav could have found himself on the wickets list, trapping Daryl Mitchell in fornt of the wicket, only for the decision to be overturned will ball going over stumps.

However, Siraj gave India the third wicket, dismissing Ross Taylor with a cracker of a delivery, which sent the stumps flat on the floor. Daryl Mitchell was the next to be dismissed with Axar Patel getting him LBW. Having missed out on scoring runs, R Ashwin did the job with the ball dismissing Henry Nicholls. Just before the tea Jayant Yadav had his first wicket of the match having Rachin Ravindra caught at slips by Virat Kohli. R Ashwin then picked up Tom Blundell and Tim Southee in one over to give India their 7th and 8th wickets respectively.