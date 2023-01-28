IND Vs NZ: Ex-India Batsman Names Two Players Who Should Replace Umran Malik For 2nd T20I

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer thinks that Team India should replace Umran Malik with an extra batsman ahead of the second T20 International against New Zealand at Lucknow. Team India suffered a 21-run loss against New Zealand in the first T20 International last night. Team India spinners impressed with their bowling but the fast bowlers proved expensive. Also, the batsmen were also struggling to get runs.

Umran Malik being one of the main pacers went for 16 in just one over. Wasim Jaffer thinks that Jitesh Sharma and Prithvi Shaw are the best choice to replace Umran Malik as an extra batsman. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo Jaffer said,

'Umran Malik in this format (is likely to struggle)'

“Unless he varies his pace, Umran Malik in this format (is likely to struggle). Even today (Friday), when he came into the bowl, he should have thought cutters were probably a better option. But he doesn’t bowl that".

"Somebody bowling at 145 kph on these kinds of pitches, you like to face that kind of stuff because the ball goes off the bat so quickly", Jaffer added.

'Probably Jitesh Sharma or even Prithvi Shaw'

Giving his opinion about who shall replace Umran in the second T20I Jaffer said, “Probably Jitesh Sharma or even Prithvi Shaw in place of him. Jitesh is a better option because you need somebody to bat lower down the order. I feel one more batter would solve the purpose.”

Wasim Jaffer also commented on Team India's bowling tactics. Team India used 7 bowlers where Umran Malik bowled one and Shivam Mavi bowled two. “Umran Malik just bowled one over, even Shivam Mavi didn’t bowl before the 14th over. When those two bowlers only bowl three overs, then you kind of question if you were better off playing an extra batter", Jaffer said.

Team India lost to New Zealand in the first T20 International held at the JSCA stadium, Ranchi last night. Team India bowlers leaked runs at the death due to which New Zealand posted a score of 176-6.

A turning track proved too much for the Indian batsmen and they lost the match by 21 runs. Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar tried their best but were not able to get their team over the line.

The second T20 International between the two sides will be played on Sunday, 29th January.