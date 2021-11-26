Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman wants Shreyas Iyer to play to his full potential in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand as he is unsure whether the Mumbai batter will be able to retain his spot once Virat Kohli returns for the second game. Laxman, while speaking on Star Sports on Thursday, said he would like Iyer to make it a memorable Test match because once Kohli returns to the side, there is no guarantee if the 26-year-old will start in the XI. Iyer made his Test debut on Thursday after receiving his maiden cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

The right-handed batter went on to score a half-century in his very first Test innings. Iyer helped India recover from an abysmal start as he along with Ravindra Jadeja notched up a 100-run partnership to finish the day at 258/4. Laxman, who is part of the Star Sports panel, said he was impressed by Iyer's incredible inning on Test debut as he also hailed the moment when the batter received his maiden cap from fellow Mumbaikar Sunil Gavaskar.

"What a moment for Shreyas Iyer, receiving his cap from Sunil Gavaskar, a role model he must have had growing up in Mumbai. It’s a huge moment for any representing India in Test matches and wearing that cap I’m sure is a beautiful moment for him. I want him to make it a memorable Test match because once Virat Kohli comes back, there is no guarantee that he will play in the XI. So I hope he plays to his potential and makes it count," Laxman said on Star Sports.

India vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill opened the batting for the host side, forging a 21-run partnership before Kyle Jamieson struck the first blow for New Zealand. Agarwal was dismissed for 13 runs by Jamieson in the eighth over. Shubman went on to score his fourth half-century before he too was removed by Jamieson.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane held the Indian innings for some time before Tim Southee dismissed the former for 26 off 88 balls. Rahane scored 35 off 63 balls before he was clean bowled by Jamieson. Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja then forged a crucial 100-run partnership to bring India back into the game. While Iyer finished the day at an unbeaten score of 75, Jadeja finished at 50. Jamieson was the top performer for the Kiwis on Day 1 of the first Test match in Kanpur.

(Image: BCCI)