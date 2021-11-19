IND Vs NZ: Ex-India Player Says THIS Indian Batsman 'can Come Close' To AB De Villiers

Former Indian slow left-arm orthodox bowler Pragyan Ojha has taken to Indian social media app Koo to congratulate former South Africa and RCB cricketer AB de Villiers on his illustrious career. The 37-year-old earlier today announced that he is retiring from all forms of the game and has already played his last game.

Meanwhile, Pragyan Ojha while praising the attacking batter for his outstanding career also added that he feels Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav can be the AB de Villiers India need and can come close to the South African.

"Congratulations #ABdeVilliers on an outstanding career and thank you for showing us how to evolve and add new dimensions to one’s skill set! I believe someone who can come close to you in the years to come will be #suryakumaryadav, the onus is on you fella 👍" he wrote.

Suryakumar Yadav has become an integral part of the Indian national team in the recent past and was a star with the bat in the recently played 1st IND vs NZ at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The 31-year-old scored a 40-ball 62 as India beat New Zealand by five wickets.

AB de Villiers pens an emotional post as he hangs up his boots

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. That’s the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful." AD de Villers tweeted.

Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021

"I have had a long and fruitful time playing for RCB. Eleven years have just whizzed by and leaving the boys is extremely bittersweet. Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time, but after a lot of contemplation, I’ve decided to hang up my boots and spend quality time with my family. I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years. It has been a memorable journey with RCB. Have so many memories on the personal front to cherish for a lifetime. RCB will always be very close to me and my family and will continue to support this amazing team. I am an RCBian forever." De Villiers said in a statement by RCB.

Image: Pragyan Ojha/Facebook/PTI