IND Vs NZ: Ex-India Players Unhappy With Kohli's Dismissal; 'Common Sense Not So Common'

Virat Kohli was ruled lbw out in the first innings of India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test match at Wankhede, after a controversial DRS decision by third-umpire.

India vs New Zealand

Former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel, and Wasim Jaffer have expressed their views on Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s controversial dismissal in the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli walked back to the pavilion during India’s first innings of the ongoing second Test match in Mumbai after a controversial DRS call by the third-umpire. Kohli misjudged the ball by Ajaz Patel in the final delivery of the 30th over, which fit perfectly between his bat and pad while being on the front-foot defense, and he walked back to the dugout after an unsuccessful LBW DRS call.

Meanwhile, expressing themselves on the controversial DRS call that saw Kohli returning for a duck on his return to Test cricket, Jaffer, Patel, and Chopra also put their opinions forward. Chopra, who was in the Star Sports commentary box while Kohli got dismissed, took to his official Twitter handle after the dismissal and said, “Inconclusive evidence shouldn’t mask the quality of the decision…or the lack of it.”  At the same time, Parthiv Patel mentioned in his Instagram post that he also thinks Kohli was not-out and added the Kiwis benefited heavily after the dismissal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer took to his official Koo account and opined on the dismissal by saying he thinks the ball hit the bat first. Mentioning that he understands the conclusive evidence part, Jaffer added that common sense should have prevailed in such situations. He concluded his post by saying, “But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli”. VVS Laxman while commentating during the match, also spoke about Kohli's wicket and said he also thinks Kohli was not out.

As the Kiwis went up with the appeal for Kohli’s lbw dismissal, the onfield umpire decided in favor of the bowler and termed Kohli Out. However, Kohli immediately called for the DRS as he seemed sure about edging the ball. During the DRS review, a spike was seen on the ultra edge while the ball passed the bat, but the third umpire didn’t find any conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire’s decision, while India lost their review. However, after being on 80/3 following Kohli's dismissal, India found themselves at 143/3 with Mayank Agarwal batting on 77 runs off 160 deliveries and Shreyas Iyer on the individual score of 13 runs at the end of 46 overs in the first innings.

