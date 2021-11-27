IND Vs NZ: Fans Laud KS Bharat's Wicketkeeping Skills As He Denies Kiwi Duo's Centuries

Taking wickets for India for the first time in his career during India vs New Zealand Test match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, KS Bharat made headlines on Day 3 of the match by denying Will Young and Tom Latham their respective centuries. After India amassed a total of 345 runs in their first innings, Kiwi openers Young and Latham ended Day 2 for New Zealand with an unbeaten partnership of 129 runs. Having added 32 runs to the total on Day 3, Young was dismissed on the individual score of 89 runs while Latham returned to the pavilion after a while on the individual score of 95 runs.

Young got dismissed after he nicked an outside edge off Ashwin’s delivery, as Bharat displayed his skills behind the wicket by taking a sharp catch and asking the captain to go for a DRS as the umpire denied the wicket. However, the third-umpire overturned his decision while Young walked back after his 255-minute long stay at the crease, with 11 runs short of his century. 36 overs after Young’s dismissal, Latham faced a delivery by Axar Patel, and he found the edge of his bat while trying to defend the ball from outside the crease. Bharat quickly collected the ball and removed the stumps, with Latham more than a foot beyond the crease. Courtesy of Bharat’s effort Latham walked back to the Kiwi dug-out five runs short of his century after his 401-minute stay at the crease.

Cricket fans heap praises on KS Bharat-

On witnessing the brilliant effort by the stand-in wicketkeeper Bharat, who is yet to make his debut, cricket fans hailed the cricketer for his prominent skills behind the wicket. Among the many reactions from the fans, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman in his Twitter handle expressed that he was impressed with the wicketkeeping skills of Bharat against quality spinners. He mentioned that Bharat has great hands and outstanding footwork while predicting that he will have a bright future ahead. At the same time, many cricket fans were in awe of Bharat’s effort and said he should have been included in the starting XI of the team.

Very impressed with the way KS Bharat has kept on this wkt and against quality spinners. Great hands and outstanding foot work. Definitely has a very bright future. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/tvLk9RbBne — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 27, 2021

KS Bharat should be the starter for India in the next Test match ahead of Wriddhiman Saha. He's doing a fantastic job today coming in as a substitute. We've seen the catches he picked, the ball is staying low and he's adjusting to it very well. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 27, 2021

I see #KSBharat making his Test debut in Mumbai next week.

Deserves it too. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/O00Iamaqd9 — Siddharth Jha (@Siddhar18240017) November 27, 2021

KS Bharat has recognised that this wicket is dead and has zero bounce, so, he is acting accordingly. Well done. — TUSHAR 🏏 (@mainlycricket) November 27, 2021

Time to give a long run to KS bharat as backup wicketkeeper. He is been fantastic behind the stumps and probably can bat much better than Saha pic.twitter.com/hwe0JGZEtB — Div✍️ (@div_yumm) November 27, 2021

(Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam)