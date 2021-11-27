Last Updated:

IND Vs NZ: Fans Laud KS Bharat's Wicketkeeping Skills As He Denies Kiwi Duo's Centuries

KS Bharat was involved in the dismissal of Kiwi openers Ashley Young and Tom Latham as they were approaching their centuries in India vs New Zealand, 1st Test.

India vs New Zealand

Taking wickets for India for the first time in his career during India vs New Zealand Test match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, KS Bharat made headlines on Day 3 of the match by denying Will Young and Tom Latham their respective centuries. After India amassed a total of 345 runs in their first innings, Kiwi openers Young and Latham ended Day 2 for New Zealand with an unbeaten partnership of 129 runs. Having added 32 runs to the total on Day 3, Young was dismissed on the individual score of 89 runs while Latham returned to the pavilion after a while on the individual score of 95 runs.

Young got dismissed after he nicked an outside edge off Ashwin’s delivery, as Bharat displayed his skills behind the wicket by taking a sharp catch and asking the captain to go for a DRS as the umpire denied the wicket. However, the third-umpire overturned his decision while Young walked back after his 255-minute long stay at the crease, with 11 runs short of his century. 36 overs after Young’s dismissal, Latham faced a delivery by Axar Patel, and he found the edge of his bat while trying to defend the ball from outside the crease. Bharat quickly collected the ball and removed the stumps, with Latham more than a foot beyond the crease. Courtesy of Bharat’s effort Latham walked back to the Kiwi dug-out five runs short of his century after his 401-minute stay at the crease.

Cricket fans heap praises on KS Bharat-

On witnessing the brilliant effort by the stand-in wicketkeeper Bharat, who is yet to make his debut, cricket fans hailed the cricketer for his prominent skills behind the wicket. Among the many reactions from the fans, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman in his Twitter handle expressed that he was impressed with the wicketkeeping skills of Bharat against quality spinners. He mentioned that Bharat has great hands and outstanding footwork while predicting that he will have a bright future ahead. At the same time, many cricket fans were in awe of Bharat’s effort and said he should have been included in the starting XI of the team.

