IND Vs NZ: Fans Perplexed Over Wriddhiman Saha's Injury; Claim 'his End Is Near'

Saha is scheduled to bat for India in its last innings on Sunday after being ruled out of the second innings of the present Test match due to stiff neck issue.

Vishal Tiwari
Indian cricket fans on Sunday turned to social media to predict India's wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha's future in the Test team. Saha is scheduled to bat for India in its last innings on Sunday after being ruled out of the second innings of the present Test match against New Zealand owing to a stiff neck issue. Saha was removed for just 1 run in the first innings of the same Test match, and supporters believe that if he fails to put up a fight with the bat in India's second innings, it could be the end of his career.

In viral social media posts, netizens are calling on Saha to make some runs or be prepared to depart the team with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. One person predicted that at least two players from the Indian side would say their goodbyes in Kanpur, naming Rahane and Saha. "Would Wriddhiman Saha be able to bat?", another person asked bluntly. Rahane and Pujara are receiving criticism for failing to perform in the Test arena for a very long time now long now. Pujara has not scored a Test century since January 2019. 

After Saha was ruled out from keeping wickets in the second innings, Karnataka cricketer KS Bharat received an opportunity to keep in his first international Test match.

India vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, India is struggling to put up a target for New Zealand as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side is down by 5 wickets with just a 121-run lead at the time of writing this copy. India lost all but one of its top-order batters for just 51 runs. The hero from the first innings for India, debutant Shreyas Iyer is still intact in the middle but now he lacks support as he has been forced to bat with tailenders for the remainder of the innings.  

Earlier, Indian bowlers managed to bowl the Kiwis out for 296 runs after posting a huge of 345 runs in their first innings. Apart from Axar and Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav also picked a wicket each. With his three-wicket-haul, Ashwin has now become the 14th highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. 

