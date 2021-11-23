IND Vs NZ: Gambhir Says Rohit Sharma Batted 'with A Lot Of Freedom' As Full-time Captain

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has lauded Rohit Sharma for his captaincy and for not succumbing to the added pressure of his new role. Rohit Sharma was the top performer with the bat in India vs New Zealand T20I series, topping the charts with 159 runs from three innings.

Speaking on Star Sports Gautam Gambhir said that the player had shown great maturity and did not let captaincy take away his freedom to play the way he does, adding that captaincy can sometimes make a player move away from his natural game.

"He has done it (scoring big) year after year. It's good that it's coming while he is the full-time captain. Performing the way he did is a huge positive. Because sometimes captaincy can take the freedom out of your game but it didn't happen with Rohit." he said

"Yes, he has captained previously as well but wasn't the full-time captain. This series showed his maturity and what he has done in this series is no surprise. But what was impressive is the way he played with a lot of freedom despite being announced as full-time captain," he added.

Gautam Gambhir praises Rohit Sharma: 'He is someone who won 5 titles in IPL'

Gautam Gambhir further added that Rohit Sharma plan to introduce spin early on in India vs New Zealand third T20I showed his maturity as a leader and his ability to stay ahead of the game. "Very, very good captaincy from Rohit Sharma. Bringing on Axar Patel in the 3rd over and getting Yuzvendra Chahal in the fourth over. These are small, small things, sometimes, you might just miss. But this is what captaincy is all about, always staying ahead of the game and he got the results. He is someone who won 5 titles in the IPL and now he has started off this series with a clean sweep. So this is what captaincy does in T20I cricket."

The new permanent T20I captain began his spell with a perfect 3-0 whitewash of the Kiwis and has now been rested for the IND vs NZ Test series after having spent recent months inside a bio-bubble.

