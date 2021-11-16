IND Vs NZ: Harbhajan Predicts T20I Series Scoreline, Names 2 Players To Look Out For

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is confident Team India will bounce back after a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, where they failed to make it past the Super 12 stage. Although one of India's defeats in the tournament came up against New Zealand, Bhajji has still backed the Men in Blue to win the upcoming bilateral series 2-1.

The T20I series will commence on Wednesday, with the first match scheduled to begin live at 7:00 PM IST. This will be the first time Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the T20I format, having taken over the role of full-time captain. On the other hand, Tim Southee will lead the Blackcaps, with Kane Williamson resting out the T20I series.

Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining series, Harbhajan has named two Indian players for fans to keep a close look at.

Harbhajan Singh picks two key players to watch out

While speaking on Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh said, "I want to see some of the new players in a different role. Like Ishan Kishan, I want to see him play regularly. He has a lot of potential. He will be a key player for the next T20 World Cup. He will have the responsibility of batting at No. 3, so I feel he should be given as many chances as possible."

Kishan found game time difficult during the T20 World Cup as he is used to opening the batting, but the Indian side already had two experienced openers in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Other than Kishan, Bhajji has also backed Suryakumar Yadav even though the 31-year old has struggled for form and found opportunities difficult on the side.

Speaking of him, Harbhajan said, "Suryakumar Yadav is a player who can fit in any format. A player like him can bat at any position. I would want that role to be given to him because he is a player who can win you tournaments, not only matches. He has that 360-degree game. He is one of those guys I am really looking forward to see perform."

India vs New Zealand squads:

India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

New Zealand Cricket Team: Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi