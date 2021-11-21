IND Vs NZ: Here's Why Rahul Dravid Rushed To Eden Gardens From Airport Ahead Of 3rd T20I

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, along with batting coach Vikram Rathore, was seen rushing to the Eden Gardens stadium straight from Kolkata airport on Saturday. Dravid arrived in Kolkata on November 20 after playing the second T20I match against New Zealand in Ranchi. The coach then rushed to the stadium, where the third T20I is scheduled to be played, to get an idea about the pitch and to understand how it will behave in the final fixture of the series. The third T20I will begin at 7:00 pm IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to the start of play.

Kolkata's Eden Gardens has not hosted too many matches in the recent past and hence the conditions remain largely unknown. Dravid visited the stadium on Saturday to understand how the pitch will behave in the third T20I. The last time Eden Gardens hosted an international match was back in 2019 when India faced Bangladesh in its first-ever pink-ball Test match. The stadium was slated to host an ODI match between India and South Africa in 2020, however, the series was called off due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

India vs New Zealand

Meanwhile, India are comfortably placed in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the first two games to secure a lead in the series and effectively win the bilateral competition with only one match to go. India beat New Zealand in the first T20I by 5 wickets courtesy of some brilliant bowling and outstanding batting. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with his 40-ball 62 runs and was adjudged the player of the match.

In the second T20I in Ranchi, India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets to confirm another bilateral series win. India restricted New Zealand to 153/6 in 20 overs and then chased down the target with ease. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma forged a crucial opening partnership to ensure their team another T20I victory. Both scored a half-century each at the top of the batting order. Rishabh Pant came in and finished the game for India in style by hitting two sixes off the final two deliveries.

Image: BCCI/Twitter