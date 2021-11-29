IND Vs NZ: How A Missed DRS Chance For Will Young Cost Kiwis Dearly In Crucial 1st Test?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test is evenly poised with the Day 5 promises to be an exciting contest. India was struggling on Day 4 with New Zealand bowlers dominating the Indian batting lineup however Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha ensured with their half-centuries pulled things back for the home team. Chasing 283 runs to win New Zealand will enter Day 5 having lost opener Will Young at the end of Day 4.

Will DRS mistake cost New Zealand the 1st Test?

R Ashwin provided the much important breakthrough for the home team trapping Will Young in front of the wicket. However, New Zealand could have ended Day 4 wicketless had Young reviewed the decision. Will Young and opening partner Tom Latham's inability to react and decide early on whether they should review the on-field umpire's decision cost New Zealand their first wicket.

Will young is gone he has reviewed but the time's up#INDvsNZTestSeries #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/VIiEncGGGf — WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS (@RISHItweets123) November 28, 2021

After the ball Will Young's pad following a sharp turn from Ashwin's delivery, the batsman reviewed after a brief discussion with his opening partner Latham, but his appeal was rejected as he did not take the review in time and had to, unfortunately, walk back to the dugout. The replay also showed that the ball was drifting down the leg side. Will Young had batted brilliantly in the first innings scoring 89 runs.

Having finished Day four at 4/1 New Zealand need 280 runs to win the first Test on Day five and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. With 9 wickets in hand and an entire day to play, Indian bowlers will look to put pressure on the New Zealand batting lineup and win the Test match.

Recap from Day 4 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test

Day 4 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test belonged to Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha who scored half-centuries to put the team in command going into the final day of the 1st Test. Shreyas Iyer who is playing his debut Test match scored a valuable knock of 65 runs after scoring a century in the first innings. Starting the day at 14/1, New Zealand pacers put India on the backfoot picking up 5 wickets. With half of the team back in Pavillion Iyer and Ashwin (32) steadied the ship for India before the lower-order also chipped in with some invaluable runs.

Iyer on 65 by Southee just on the stroke of tea but not before a vital stand of 64 runs with Saha. The final session of the match saw the visitors failing to break the partnership between Saha and Axar Patel. The declaration finally arrived with India's score at 234/7 and the lead at 283 runs. Before the end of the day's play, R Ashwin delivered the breakthrough with the wicket of Will Young.