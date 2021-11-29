IND Vs NZ: ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 Updated Points Table After Kanpur Test

The New Zealand national cricket team managed to hold on and draw the match against India when they only had one wicket left. The Indian spinners did extremely well towards the end as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin reduced New Zealand to 155 for nine at 89.2 overs however, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra managed to hold on and play out a draw.

Take a look at how the teams are now stacked up in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 points table.

Team PCT (%) Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty Overs Sri Lanka 100.00 12 1 0 0 1* - India 50.00 30 2 1 2 2* 2 Pakistan 50.00 12 1 1 0 1 - West Indies 33.33 12 1 2 0 1* - New Zealand 33.33 4 0 0 1 1* - England 29.17 14 1 2 1 1* 2

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Recap

In the very first innings, India started well as Shubman Gill posted a half-century, scoring 52 off 93 balls followed by a sensational knock from Shreyas Iyer who scored a century and Ravindra Jadeja scored a half-century. Iyer scored a brilliant 105 off 171 balls and Jadeja managed 50 off 112 as India ended the first innings with 345. When New Zealand came out to bat their openers had a wonderful partnership scoring 150 in total before Will Young departed for 89 in 214 balls. They lost skipper Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and Tom Latham in the next few overs as they were bowled out for 296 as Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets and Axar Patel took five.

India came out to bat again and after a faltering start, Iyer was again on hand to help the team out as he managed to score 65 runs off 125 balls and then Wriddhiman Saha further extended India's lead by scoring 61* off 126 balls before Ajinkya Rahane declared their innings with a 288 runs lead. India did well when they got rid of Will Young for only two runs but it took a while before they could get the next which was Will Sommerville for 36 in 110 balls. The Black Caps managed to hold on despite only having one last wicket left and earned a draw in Kanpur to remain undefeated in their last 10 Test matches.

Image: @ICC/Twitter