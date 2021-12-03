IND Vs NZ: ICC's Picture Of Rahul Dravid From Practice Sessions Has Got Internet Buzzing

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle on Friday, and posted a picture of the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, from the practice sessions, ahead of the start of India vs New Zealand, second Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While sharing the picture, ICC captioned it by asking the fans to opine on where should India slot their coach Rahul Dravid in their squad. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans on Twitter were quick to put their reactions out as soon as they noticed Dravid’s picture.

How did the Internet react to Rahul Dravid's picture?

A cricket fan replied to ICC’s tweet by saying that Dravid can bat at any position for India and adding India needs him to bat at any position. The fan also called for the return of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly as he thinks the current group of players does not possess the prowess to perform consistently at the international level. At the same time, other cricket fans defended the current group of Indian players by mentioning that India defeated Aussies twice in Australia and are currently leading the Test series against England.

Indian team needs him in any position. Bring back Sachin and Ganguly as well. Current group of players aren’t good enough to compete at international level. — Fahad (@riding_my_duck) December 3, 2021

But that team defeated them here in India and were on the verge of winning test series in Australia. — आर के (@iamlovingit07) December 3, 2021

India finished Day 1 of the Wankhede Test on 221/4

On the match front at Wankhede, India finished Day 1 of the ongoing Test match between India and England on 221/4 after 70 overs of play on the rain-affected day. India found themselves at 80 runs after losing three wickets of opener Shubman Gill, no. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara, and skipper Virat Kohli without adding a single run to the score. However, Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer added 80 runs for the fourth wicket partnership, before Iyer went back after scoring 18 runs off 41 balls.

Mayank Agarwal scores his fourth Test century

Going ahead in the match, Agarwal scripted his fourth Test century with a glorious cover drive in the 59th over while adding an unbeaten partnership of 61 runs at the end of Day 1. Meanwhile, this was the first time since Dravid’s appointment as the head coach that Dravid and Kohli worked alongside each other for the Indian squad. However, Kohli walked back to the pavilion for a duck on his Test return, following a controversial DRS call by the third-umpire.

