IND Vs NZ: India Bowling Coach Lavishes Praise On Star Player, Says 'he Is Irreplaceable'

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has heaped praise on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, saying that he is unique and irreplaceable. Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Friday, Mhambrey said Bumrah's absence from the team has been a concern before adding that the Gujarat-born bowler is unique and irreplaceable. Bumrah has been out of cricketing action for the past few months due to injury concerns.

Bumrah was set to return for the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month but his international comeback was delayed on fitness grounds. He was then ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Bumrah is now expected to return for the home Test series against Australia in February-March. The series is going to be a crucial contest for the Rohit Sharma-led side as it will determine their chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final. However, Bumrah is not available for the first two Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 and he also missed out on a couple of big tournaments due to a back injury. He made a comeback to the national side in September for a white-ball series against Australia but a stiff back forced BCCI to pull him out again. Prior to that, Bumrah's last international assignment was in England, where he played the one T20I and two ODIs apart from the one-off Test in Birmingham.

India vs New Zealand

India and New Zealand are currently playing a three-match ODI series. India won the first match on Tuesday by 12 runs courtesy of a double-century from Shubman Gill. The second ODI will be played in Raipur on Saturday. The third and final ODI will be played on Thursday in Indore. Both teams will then lock horns in a three-match T20I series, starting January 27.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

Image: BCB