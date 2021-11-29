IND Vs NZ: India Head Coach Dravid Makes Wonderful Gesture For Ground Staff After 1s Test

New Zealand somehow managed to hold on by a single wicket as they drew the first Test match against India at Kanpur on Monday. The Indian spinners did well to reduce New Zealand to nine wickets but Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra did superbly well to hold on and earn the Black Caps a draw. According to a PTI reporter, India coach Rahul Dravid was so impressed by the way the pitch held up that he announced a cash award of Rs. 35,000 as a token of appreciation for the ground staff.

Rahu #Dravid is bit different from the pack. He has donated Rs 35,000 from his own pocket for Green Park groundsmen. Perhaps an appreciation for producing a track that lasted 5 days.#INDvsNZTestSeries — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) November 29, 2021

A match lasting five days on an Indian spin-friendly track impressed newly-appointed national head coach Rahul Dravid, who announced Rs 35,000 as a token of appreciation for the ground staff.

IND vs NZ Match Recap

In the very first innings, India started well as Shubman Gill posted a half-century, scoring 52 off 93 balls followed by a sensational knock from Shreyas Iyer who scored a century and Ravindra Jadeja scored a half-century. Iyer scored a brilliant 105 off 171 balls and Jadeja managed 50 off 112 as India ended the first innings with 345. When New Zealand came out to bat their openers had a wonderful partnership scoring 150 in total before Will Young departed for 89 in 214 balls. They lost skipper Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and Tom Latham in the next few overs as they were bowled out for 296 as Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets and Axar Patel took five.

India came out to bat again and after a faltering start, Iyer was again on hand to help the team out as he managed to score 65 runs off 125 balls and then Wriddhiman Saha further extended India's lead by scoring 61 off 126 balls before Ajinkya Rahane declared their innings with a 288 runs lead. India did well when they got rid of Will Young for only two runs but it took a while before they could get the next which was Will Sommerville for 36 in 110 balls. The Black Caps managed to hold on despite only having one last wicket left and earned a draw in Kanpur to remain undefeated in their last 10 Test matches.

(Image: BCCI)