IND Vs NZ: India Legend Surprised By Three Injuries; 'But Virat Kohli Said Nothing In PC'

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test is about to get underway in Mumbai from Friday, November 3 with both teams eyeing a win in this do-or-die Test. The first Test in Kanpur ended in a stalemate with Rachin Ravindran and Ajaz Patel keeping the series alive by playing fight knock against Indian spinners. Ahead of the start of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Team India was dealt with a major blow with a couple of main players sidelined due to injury.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane have all been ruled out of the Test due to injury with Virat Kohli, Jayant Yadav and Mohammad Siraj taking their place in playing 11. Former Team India cricket VVS Laxman was left surprised with regards to injuries to all three players as there was no communication from Virat Kohli with regards to that.

VVS Laxman unhappy with Indian players injury news

While speaking on the Star Sports cricket show; VVS Laxman said, "Did something happen this morning? But Virat Kohli said nothing about it in the press conference yesterday. It is obviously a big blow. Jadeja was injured in that England series and Axar Patel came in and he was named Player of the Series."

India vs New Zealand: Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane injury news

Even before the toss for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test took place, the BCCI had released a statement giving details about injuries to pacer Ishant Sharma, Test Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The BCCI in its statement said, Ishant Sharma, dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur.

After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised to rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team.

Image: AP/ PTI