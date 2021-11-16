IND Vs NZ: India T20I Captain Rohit Sharma Comments On Virat Kohli's Role In The Team

Last Updated:

India T20I Captain Rohit Sharma Comments On Virat Kohli's Role In The Team

Rohit Sharma spoke about Virat Kohli's role while speaking during his first press conference as the Indian T20I skipper alongside head coach Rahul Dravid.

Rohit Sharma

India start a new era in cricket under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in T20 Internationals with the mentorship of the new head coach of Team India, Rahul Dravid. Rohit was appointed as the new T20I skipper of India after Virat Kohli decided to call his time from the captaincy role in T20 format.

Rohit Sharma assumes his new role from Wednesday, November 17, when India face New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series. During his first media interaction as the T20I skipper, Rohit answered questions about Kohli’s role in the team and admitted his importance to the Indian squad.

What did Rohit Sharma say about Virat Kohli?

Explaining Virat Kohli’s role in the Indian squad in the virtual press conference, Rohit said, “Virat Kohli's role will remain the same, he's a very important player for India. Every player has a different role, and these roles will keep changing bases on each game”. He also added that Kohli’s return to the squad will further strengthen the squad. Kohli along with many prominent players who featured in India’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad were rested for the T20I series against the Kiwis. Alongside Rohit’s appointment as the skipper, KL Rahul has been promoted to the role of the vice-captain of the team.

India’s squad for T20I series against New Zealand-

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.

Meanwhile, Kohli will continue to represent India in all three formats and will continue leading India in ODIs and Test Matches. After the three-match T20I series, India will face the Kiwis in a three-match test series, where Ajinkya Rahane will lead the squad in the first match before Kohli resumes duty from the second Test onwards. Rohit Sharma found himself out of the Test squad to manage his workload and for getting some much-needed rest ahead of Team India’s hectic schedule ahead.

India’s squad for Test series against New Zealand-

Ajinkya Rahane (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shubman Gill, S Iyer, Wriddiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, J Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

