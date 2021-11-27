Last Updated:

IND Vs NZ: Internet Divided Over Umpire Nitin Menon's Warning To R Ashwin In 1st Test

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was involved in a heated exchange with umpire Nitin Menon on Day 3 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was involved in a heated exchange with umpire Nitin Menon on Day 3 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand. The incident occurred after Menon approached Ashwin to warn him for obstructing his and the non-striker's vision during the follow-through. Ashwin did not look happy as a long conversation followed between the two before India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane was called to participate in the discussion. However, Ashwin continued bowling from round the wicket. 

Earlier in the game, Menon had missed an LBW call off Ashwin's bowling after the latter's delivery hit New Zealand opener Tom Latham on the front pad. India did not take the review and a couple of deliveries later when the replays played on the big screen, it became clear that Latham would have been out having India taken a review. Ashwin was seen hitting the ground in frustration after the DRS trajectory showed the ball hitting the stumps. The incident may have caused Ashwin to ignore Menon's request. Here's what happened between Ashwin and umpire Nitin Menon on the ground. 

India vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, India are struggling to pick wickets at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium with New Zealand cruising to the total. India have so far picked just two wickets, both of them coming from Ashwin's kitty on Day 3 of the first Test. On Day 2, New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young had forged a crucial first-wicket partnership to put the pressure back on India. Earlier in the day, Tim Southee had picked a five-wicket-haul to restrict India under a score of 350. 

After batting for one and a half days, India posted a total of 345 runs on the board, courtesy of a brilliant knock by debutant Shreyas Iyer. Iyer scored a magnificent century and became the 16th Indian batter to register a Test ton on debut. Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja contributed by scoring a half-century each. 

