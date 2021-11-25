IND Vs NZ: James Neesham Wants Someone To Look At Coins After India Wins Yet Another Toss

After Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss in the first Test against New Zealand, Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham turned to social media to express disappointment over his side's repeated failure to win toss in India. Neesham, who is known for his great sense of humour on social media, jokingly called for an assessment of the coins being used for the toss in the ongoing India-New Zealand series. Earlier, New Zealand had lost all three tosses against Rohit Sharma in the T20I series.

Can somebody take a closer look at those coins please? 🙄 #INDvNZ — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane elected to bat first after winning the toss against the visiting Blackcaps side. Shreyas Iyer was handed his maiden Test cap by former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. On the New Zealand side, Rachin Ravindra made his Test debut. Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India, while Tim Southee opened the bowling attack for the Kiwis. India suffered early setback in the form of Aggarwal who edged the ball off Kyle Jamieson and was dismissed with 13 runs.

The match is being played at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. The surface is expected to favour spin attack because of the turn and will perhaps also provide a variable bounce. India have already gained an upper hand over New Zealand by winning the toss and are favourites to win the match as well.

India vs New Zealand: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand's Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Will Sommerville, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel.

