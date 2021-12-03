IND Vs NZ: Jimmy Neesham Makes Cheeky Remark As Virat Kohli Wins Toss In 2nd Test

After Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss in the second Test match against New Zealand, Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham turned to social media to express disappointment over his side's repeated failure to win the toss in the ongoing series in India. Neesham said it is "not ideal" for any visiting team to lose all the tosses while playing a series in India because it could easily turn the result in favour of hosts considering their impeccable record at home. the Blackcaps have not won a single toss against India in the going bilateral series.

0/5 on a tour of India… Not ideal 🙄 https://t.co/DjaLs7zXjU — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 3, 2021

New Zealand lost three consecutive tosses in the recently finished T20I series against India and then replicated the record in the subsequent two-match Test series. India thrashed New Zealand 3-0 in T20Is, but the hosts failed to win the first Test despite being in a commanding position on Day 5. The second Test match has begun today in Mumbai. India will now be trying to turn the series around with a victory in the final Test after winning the key coin toss.

As far as the first Test is concerned, the match ended in a draw after Indian bowlers failed to pick the final wicket on Day 5. New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel refused to give away their wickets in the last session in Kanpur, snatching a draw from the jaws of defeat. For India, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin put up the best performances as they excelled in their respective departments.

Coming back to the ongoing second Test in Mumbai, India's Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal are currently batting in the middle and have already forged a 50-run opening partnership. Both India and New Zealand have made changes to their respective squad for the Wankhede Test. While India have entered the game with three key changes in the form of Virat Kohli, Jayant Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj, New Zealand have made just one change with skipper Kane Williamson out due to an elbow injury.

India vs New Zealand: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand's Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Will Sommerville, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel.

Image: Twitter/BCCI/AP