IND Vs NZ: Kyle Jamieson Shines With 5-wicket Haul In Highlights From Day 3; WATCH

The ongoing World Test Championship Final clash between India and New Zealand has been a blockbuster one so far with both sides going all guns blazing in an attempt to lay their hands on the coveted mace. The Day 3 of the WTC Final 2021 saw fans witness a closely fought battle between the finalists and they were enthralled by the battle of one-upmanship. While the Indian batsmen did show grit and determination under pressure on the second day, it was Kiwi speedster Kyle Jamieson who dented Virat Kohli and co.'s chances of piling a mammoth total with his stunning display of fast bowling.

IND vs NZ: Kyle Jamieson picks up a fabulous fifer to give Kiwis the edge

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson has carved a niche for himself in the Blackcaps side with his inspiring spells with the ball, especially in red-ball cricket. The tall seamer was once again successful in making an impact as he claimed five crucial wickets in India's first innings of the all-important WTC Final 2021. The talented youngster bowled testing lines relentlessly and was also rewarded for the same as he sent five Indian batters packing.

The bowler was responsible for dismissing prominent Indian batsmen such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Moreover, he also did not let tailenders like Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah hang in there for long. Jamieson emerged to be the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand as he claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul while conceding just 31 runs from just 22 overs. Here are all the wickets that fell on Day 3:

Kyle Jamieson Test wickets

After having played only 8 Test matches so far, the Kyle Jamieson Test wickets tally stands at 44. He also was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Series’ award against the West Indies for his 11 wicket collection last year in December. It is worth mentioning that the bowler has 5 fifers to his name from just 8 games.

Kyle Jamieson height in feet

Standing at a height of 6 feet 8 inches, the player surely has an intimidating presence on the cricket field. The pacer has the ability to extract extra bounce off the surface and has used it to his advantage in his international appearances for New Zealand. The bowler also has the tendency to swing the new ball a long way, and his high release point makes it even more challenging for the batters. The Kyle Jamieson height in feet has got cricket fans buzzing after his exploits with the ball in the IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021.

