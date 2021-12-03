Ind Vs NZ Live: How To Watch 2nd Test In India, New Zealand And UK?

After the first match of the two-match Test series ended in a draw at Kanpur, both India and defending ICC World Test Champion New Zealand will lock horns in the 2nd Test, which is also a series-deciding match. The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test is set to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, November 3.

Both the teams have a fully fit squad at their disposal, however, for India, it will be more about looking for the right combination with regular skipper Virat Kohli rejoining the team. Here's a look at India vs New Zealand live streaming details and when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 2st Test match in India, UK and New Zealand.

How and Where to Watch Day 1 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in India?

For cricket fans in India, Day 1 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be aired on Star Sports Network.

India vs New Zealand live streaming

India vs New Zealand live streaming of Day 1 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in the UK live?

In the UK, fans can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test on Sky Sports. The match will begin at 5 a.m (UK time).

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand live stream in New Zealand?

Cricket fans in New Zealand can enjoy the live telecast of India vs New Zealand 2nd match will begin at 5 PM local time. The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test preview

Following a very dramatic end to India vs New Zeland Kanpur Test, both teams will eye nothing less than a victory in the IND vs NZ 2nd Test, which will help one of the teams to seal the series. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, the big headache for the home team will be the form of two pillars of the Indian batting line-up - Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Lack of runs in the first Test has now pitted their back against the wall, with both veterans looking to find their Midas touch with a tour to South Africa coming up. Shreyas Iyer batted brilliantly in his debut Test and will no doubt retain his place in the middle order. With skipper Virat Kohli back in the mix, the question is who will make way for him.

New Zealand, on the other hand, saw the openers do a good job with the bat in the 1st Test, but the wobbly middle order is a serious concern especially with high stakes in the match. Veteran Ross Taylor fell cheaply in both innings of the 1st Test and would want to score runs in the 2nd Test.

Henry Nicholls looked clueless against spin, while skipper Kane Williamson also failed to score big runs in both innings. With the 1st Test providing a lot of excitement, the question is will the 2nd Test turn out to be as dramatic as the first one?