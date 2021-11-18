IND Vs NZ: Martin Guptill Names Indian Bowler Who Is 'just Very Difficult To Get Away'

New Zealand opening batter Martin Guptill has heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin as said someone whose bowling is "very hard to get away with". R Ashwin has impressed everyone since making a comeback into the T20 team after nearly four years and had a decent World Cup campaign.

Following that, the player was retained for the IND vs NZ T20I and bowled an economical spell conceding 23 runs and picking up the wickets of Chapman and Glenn Phillips both in the same over.

"He's a wily bowler, he's got great control of his line and length and he just doesn't bowl bad balls. I don't remember him bowling me any bad bowls throughout his career. He's just very difficult to get away, you know, his change of pace is so subtle and so well-controlled, he's just very hard to get away" Martin Guptill said speaking on R Ashwin at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Ashwin took to Koo to express his delight to be back playing T20Is for India in India in front of a crowd. "It was good to be back playing T 20s for India in India with a good crowd cheering on," he wrote.

India vs New Zealand: 'It is just we're just coming out on the wrong side'

The New Zealand opener also added that it was not bad cricket by the team in the last two fixtures but rather just that they did not come out on top "We have not played bad cricket in the last two games. It is just we're just coming out on the wrong side. It's the way cricket can go. It's certainly different (scheduling). A World Cup final two days ago and then jump on a plane and here we are in India playing another one."

He further added that the IND vs NZ T20I series serves as a good opportunity for cricketers who have not played in the country. "Yeah, it's cool, isn't it? I mean, Rachin wasn't expected to play on this tour. Jimmy was down with a bit of a stomach bug so you know, and obviously Chappie and also Todd getting the time as well."

Image: AP