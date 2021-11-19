IND Vs NZ: Martin Guptill Overtakes Virat Kohli To Make Massive World Record In T20Is

Martin Guptill successfully fetched the record of scoring the most amount of runs in T20 Internationals by surpassing Virat Kohli, while opening the batting during India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I of the three-match series. Ahead of the second T20I on Friday at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, Kohli was the leading run-scorer in T20Is, having scored a total of 3227 runs for India, while Guptill followed him with 3217 runs in total. Meanwhile, as Guptill came out to bat in the 2nd T20I, he scored a total of 31 runs off 15 balls and surpassed Kohli’s record of scoring most runs in the T20 format in international cricket.

During his stay at the crease in his 111th T20I match, Guptill hit 31 runs off 15 balls at a strike rate of 206.66, with the help of three boundaries and two sixes. The Kiwi opener stitched a partnership of 48 runs off 26 balls with fellow opener Daryl Mitchell and gave the team a strong start in the match. He walked back to the pavilion as the highest run-scorer in T20Is after getting dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the fifth over of the first innings. Following his knock in the 2nd T20I, Guptill reached total of 3247 T20I runs.

Martin Guptill hits most number of sixes in T20Is

Apart from topping the highest run-scorer charts, Guptill is also leading the list of players with the most no. of sixes in T20Is. In a total of 111 matches played for the Kiwis so far, Guptill has hit a total of 160 sixes so far. He is followed by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in the list, as Rohit has hit a total of 142 sixes in his T20I career of 118 matches so far. Guptill has been one of the best T20 players in the New Zealand squad, as he has scored runs at a strike rate of 136.50 in his career. In the process, he has also hit 19 half-centuries and two centuries.

Martin Guptill scored 70 runs against India in 1st T20I

During the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, Guptill notched up his 19th half-century by scoring 70 runs off 42 balls, which included a total of four sixes and three fours. Courtesy of the innings played by him and Mark Chapman, the Kiwis set a target of 165 runs for India. However, India chased down the target with ease, courtesy of explosive knocks by skipper Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav.

