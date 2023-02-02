Quick links:
Image: AP
Riding on the brilliance of Shubman Gill, India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs to clinch the T20 series 2-1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Social media erupted to celebrate his maiden T20 ton in its own style. Gill failed to perform in the first two T20Is and pressure was mounting on him. But the 23-year-old answered his critics in his style as he now registered the highest-ever individual score by an Indian batsman in the shortest format.
Shubman Gill maintained his stupendous form as the former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman once again hogged the limelight with his utter brilliance with the willow. As Ishan Kishan once again couldn't take up his chances, Shubman Gill took over the reins and decided to go with his natural instincts as he finished the innings with an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls.
With Twitter bursting out with memes, people seem to have enjoyed Shubman Gill's innings which had all kinds of flavours as the player covered every blade of grass on the pitch.
Take a look:
Shubman Gill failing in first two T20Is and scoring half century today in the presence of Sachin Tendulkar 👀 pic.twitter.com/oJAvubukjZ— feryy (@ffspari) February 1, 2023
Shubman Gill in front of sachin Tendulkar— 𝙎𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙔 :) (@Sancasmm) February 1, 2023
Today :( pic.twitter.com/vgDxWPL4ZT
Shubman Gill had done the deal. pic.twitter.com/gb4aAwmDSL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 1, 2023
Shubman Gill supremacy pic.twitter.com/VoQjXew21B— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2023
Shubman Gill Supremacy 🛐#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/Sh0E70QUME— जेंटल मैन (@gentleman07_) February 1, 2023
Shubman Gill what a player ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/cq1lSEf0gL— Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) February 1, 2023
Prince Shubman Gill 👑 pic.twitter.com/9l4yar39tC— Div🦁 (@div_yumm) February 1, 2023
Gill supremacy 🔥#INDvsNZ #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/VexaWc6v4u— Saavan (@saavan1811) February 1, 2023
Shubman Gill becomes the 5th Indian batsman to score century in all three formats after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahull & Virat Kohli#INDvsNZ #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/o9tleDQDiY— Sunrisers Orange Army (@SunrisersOArmy) February 1, 2023
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.
Image: BCCI
Hardik: The world's greatest batter Sachin is in the stadium today— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2023
Shubman Gill: pic.twitter.com/e6LNl7je1Y