Riding on the brilliance of Shubman Gill, India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs to clinch the T20 series 2-1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Social media erupted to celebrate his maiden T20 ton in its own style. Gill failed to perform in the first two T20Is and pressure was mounting on him. But the 23-year-old answered his critics in his style as he now registered the highest-ever individual score by an Indian batsman in the shortest format.

Shubman Gill's century sends social media into a frenzy

Shubman Gill maintained his stupendous form as the former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman once again hogged the limelight with his utter brilliance with the willow. As Ishan Kishan once again couldn't take up his chances, Shubman Gill took over the reins and decided to go with his natural instincts as he finished the innings with an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls.

With Twitter bursting out with memes, people seem to have enjoyed Shubman Gill's innings which had all kinds of flavours as the player covered every blade of grass on the pitch.

Take a look:

Shubman Gill failing in first two T20Is and scoring half century today in the presence of Sachin Tendulkar 👀 pic.twitter.com/oJAvubukjZ — feryy (@ffspari) February 1, 2023

Shubman Gill in front of sachin Tendulkar

Today :( pic.twitter.com/vgDxWPL4ZT — 𝙎𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙔 :) (@Sancasmm) February 1, 2023

Shubman Gill had done the deal. pic.twitter.com/gb4aAwmDSL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 1, 2023

Shubman Gill supremacy pic.twitter.com/VoQjXew21B — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2023

Shubman Gill what a player ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/cq1lSEf0gL — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) February 1, 2023

Shubman Gill becomes the 5th Indian batsman to score century in all three formats after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahull & Virat Kohli#INDvsNZ #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/o9tleDQDiY — Sunrisers Orange Army (@SunrisersOArmy) February 1, 2023

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20 International: Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.

Image: BCCI