IND Vs NZ: Nasser Hussain Makes Massive Prediction About Virat Kohli On National TV

India had a great start to the first session of Day 5 of IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021 and the Indian team gained some much-needed momentum in the match. Captain Virat Kohli rotated the fast bowlers in an admirable manner which resulted in New Zealand losing its middle-order wickets in quick succession. Former England captain Nasser Hussain made a massive prediction about Virat Kohli while being impressed by his captaincy on Day 5.

Nasser Hussain makes a noteworthy prediction about Virat Kohli

The former England captain praised Virat Kohli due to his impact on Test cricket, which was also seen on Day 5 as the bowlers were helped by some shrewd changes made by him. While speaking on Star Sports, the former England captain made a massive statement about Virat Kohli’s Test career. Nasser Hussain made a prediction that Virat Kohli will end up as the greatest Test captain of the 21st century. Fans seemed to agree with the prediction made by Hussain as they showed their support to Naseer Hussain’s statement through Twitter.

Nasser Hussain (in Star Sports) said "Virat Kohli will end as the greatest Test captain of the 21st century". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 22, 2021

Nasser Hussain also praised Virat Kohli’s captaincy tactics by saying that according to him, Virat Kohli had a good day with every bowling change that he made on Day 5. He further said that for the left-hander Nicholls, they knew Ishant Sharma bowls well and bowls straight on. Nasser Hussain also addressed Virat Kohli’s move to keep Shami on even though he had bowled six or seven overs in that session. The former England captain felt that the play was pretty spot on from India throughout the session which included catching, captaincy, and bowling.

However, it is a bold prediction from Hussain since there have been captains such as Graeme Smith, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting in the 21st century who won in almost all conditions their teams played in, while Kohli is yet to win a Test series in South Africa, New Zealand and England.

Indian Test captaincy record of Virat Kohli

Out of the 60 Test matches played under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India has won a total of 36 matches while losing 14 matches with 10 matches ending in a draw. The winning percentage of the Indian team under Virat Kohli’s captaincy is 60% which is the highest among Indian Test captains. India registered a loss percentage of 23.33% with a W/L ratio of 2.57.

IND vs NZ play at the end of Day 5

The New Zealand team were restricted by a score of 249 runs at the end of Day 5. The New Zealand team lost wickets from their middle order in quick succession due to the thoughtful rotation of fast bowlers done by Virat Kohli. At the end of Day 5, India were 64/2 where Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will open the innings going into the reserve day.

India vs New Zealand live telecast details

