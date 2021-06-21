IND Vs NZ: Nasser Hussain Predicts Kyle Jamieson Will Be Cricket's 'future Superstar'

The New Zealand team had a stable start to their innings during Day 3 of the IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021 as the Kiwis put up 101 runs on the scoreboard with a loss of 2 wickets at stumps. A brilliant 5-wicket haul by New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson helped restrict India to a score of 217 runs. Former England captain Nasser Hussain has praised the New Zealand fast bowler, who has displayed a remarkable bowling performance in the WTC Final 2021, while having the experience of only a handful of Test matches.

Nasser Hussain praises Kyle Jamieson's performance

The ICC posted a video on their official Twitter account where Nasser Hussain talked about Kyle Jamieson’s bowling performance while making an important prediction about the New Zealand bowler. When asked about the most impressive thing about Kyle Jamieson, Nasser Hussain answered that it was the impact of Jamieson on international cricket followed by his consistency. The former England captain further pointed out that Jamieson has taken 5 fivers in just 8 Test matches.

Five five-wicket hauls and he’s only playing his eighth Test 📈



No wonder @BLACKCAPS quick Kyle Jamieson has impressed Nasser Hussain.#WTC21 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/9ID0QHQl2q — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021

Nasser Hussain further added that while playing in the WTC Final, the way that Jamieson has learned while bowling fuller and the way he has changed his angles, the New Zealand bowler has had an immediate impact on the game which is huge. He further added that Kyle Jamieson is going to be a superstar in the future. Hussain made his deduction based on the fact that even after being a novice in Test cricket after having an experience of just 7 Test matches before the WTC Final, Jamieson displayed a remarkable performance in the all-important Test match.

Kylie Jamieson impact in the WTC Final 2021

Kyle Jamieson bowled a total of 22 overs while taking 5 wickets and maintaining an economy of 1.41 in the first innings. He took the wickets of important batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant while rounding up the lower batting order with single-digit scores. Indian captain Virat Kohli was looking set on the pitch and fans were expecting him to score big. However, Jamieson got the wicket of the Indian captain out lbw.

Scorecard till Day 3 of the WTC Final 2021

The Indian team was restricted for a score of 217 runs with Ajinkya Rahane emerging as a top run-scorer for the Indian team with his knock of 49 runs. Kyle Jamieson took his 5th 5-wicket haul in the IND vs NZ WTC Final while bowling 12 maiden overs. Devon Conway’s brilliant half-century followed by Tom Latham’s knock of 30 runs gave a solid start to the New Zealand team and Day 4 of the Test match will be resumed by captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor on the crease.

Image Source: ECB/ICC Twitter