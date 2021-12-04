IND Vs NZ: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Congratulates Ajaz Patel On 10-wicket Haul

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar took to Twitter to congratulate Mumbai-born New Zealand slow left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel for picking up a 10-wicket haul in a single Test inning in ongoing Ind vs NZ Test match.

"Congratulations Ajaz Patel on your remarkable achievement of taking 10 wickets in an innings of a Test Match. Born in Mumbai and now part of New Zealand Cricket team gives us a sense of pride as you are only the 3rd cricketer to do so in Test Cricket" Sharad Pawar Tweeted.

Ajaz Patel returned with figures of 10/119 in his spell of 47.2 overs and became only the third player after English spinner Jim Laker (1956 against Australia in Manchester) and Anil Kumble (1999 against Pakistan in Delhi).

India vs New Zealand: Ajaz Patel 10 wickets and other records

Ajaz Patel's 10 wicket haul also created several other records. The left-arm spinner now has the best figures by a left-arm spinner after overtaking dormer Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath's 9/127 which pe picked against Pakistan in 2014. He also became the first bowler to pick a 10-wicket haul in the first innings of a match with both Laker and Kumble achieving this feat in the fourth innings of a Test match.

This 10-wicket haul also meant that the bowler now has the best figures by a New Zealand bowler in international cricket overtaking Sir Richard Hadlee 9/52 against Australia during the Brisbane Test in 1985. The left-arm spinner also is the 1st from a visiting team to pick up a 10-wicket haul with both Laker and Kumble achieving their feat in the home series. Ajaz Patel also picked this feat in the city of his birth which is a rare thing, and it is highly likely that this could be the best figure for a player in their own city.

Ajaz Patel could also become the first to a 10-wicket haul in defeat. After bowling India out for 325, the Kiwis bundled out for 62, the lowest score in a Test innings in India. And as things stand, India currently leads by 313 runs will 10 wickets in hand.

