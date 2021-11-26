Last Updated:

IND Vs NZ: Netizens Heap Praise On Shreyas Iyer For Century On Test Debut

Shreyas Iyer became the 16th batter in Indian cricketing history to score a century in his debut Test match. India were batting at 313/8 at the end of 99 overs.

Vishal Tiwari
Image: BCCI


Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 16th batter in the history of Indian cricket to score a century in his debut Test match. Iyer played an incredible inning against New Zealand in his very first Test match to notch up his maiden Test century off 157 balls. Iyer became the second Indian batter after Gundapa Viswanath to score a Test century on debut in Kanpur.

Earlier on Thursday, Iyer had received his maiden Test cap from legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. He went on to score a half-century and finished the first day of play at 75 off 136 balls. 

Netizens react to Iyer's century

Iyer's incredible knock is also being hailed by netizens and former cricketers on social media as they praise the Indian batter's solid comeback to the international arena after suffering an injury earlier this year.

Iyer had made his India debut in 2017 but he had to wait for four years to earn his maiden Test cap. Earlier this year, Iyer was ruled out of the Indian Premier League after he sustained a shoulder injury while playing a game against England. He was also dropped as captain of the Delhi Capitals. Here's how netizens are cheering Iyer's first Test hundred. 

India at 313/8 at the end of 99 overs on Day 2

When Iyer had come to bat in his first Test match on Thursday, India were struggling at 106-3. Iyer along with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane spent some time in the middle to take India to 145 runs in 50 overs. However, just when it was looking that Iyer and Rahane are getting comfortable in the middle, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson struck and dismissed India captain for a 63-ball 35 runs. Iyer then forged a 100-run partnership with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who also hit a spectacular half-century to help India's cause. The duo finished the day at 258/4. 

Earlier, Shubman Gill had scored an amazing half-century to register his fourth in Test cricket. The Indian opener played some brilliant shots at the top of the batting order to help India provide a solid start. Shubman was dismissed by Jamieson. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 26 off 88 balls before he was removed by Tim Southee.

India was batting at 313/8 at the end of 99 overs. 

(Image: BCCI)

