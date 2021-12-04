IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Create Unwanted Record In 2nd Test After Being Bowled Out For 62

New Zealand have created an unwanted record in the ongoing 2nd Test against India after being bowled out for 62 runs, the lowest ever Test score in an innings by any team in India. For many years, India's 75 vs West Indies in Delhi on 25 Nov 1987 remained the lowest, however, today New Zealand bundled out for a lesser score.

Just a while back, Ajaz Patel picked up 10 wickets in an innings becoming only the third in international cricket to do so, and now 28 overs later yet another record has been created but unlike the latter, this one isn't celebratory for the batting team.

Mohammed Siraj struck early picking up three wickets while conceding just 19 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets to send New Zealand packing for 62 runs. Axar Patel too contributed with the ball picking up two wickets while Jayant Yadav picked up one.

Kyle Jamieson with 17 runs was the highest scorer for New Zealand while skipper Tom Latham was the only other player to reach double digits having scored 10 runs. India currently lead by 263 runs but have opted out from enforcing the follow on and have decided to bat again. India will now look to post a huge total and look to win the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test by a big margin and lift the series.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel picks up 10 wickets

Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third cricketer and first New Zealander in Test history to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings. He achieved the feat during India vs New Zealand 2nd Test currently underway in Mumbai.

The previous two cricketers to have achieved the feat were former India cricketer Anil Kumble and England's Jim Laker. Anil Kumble achieved the feat in 1999 against Pakistan, picking up 10/74 in 26.3 overs to hand India a remarkable 212-run victory. Jim Laker on the other hand picked up 10 wickets for 53 runs in 1956 against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kiwi left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel picked up four wickets on Day 1 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test. On Friday, Ajaz Patel had dismissed Shubman Gill, Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shreyas Iyer who had scored a century and half-century in the 1st Test.