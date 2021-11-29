IND Vs NZ: New Zealand's Last-wicket Pair Deny Team India Victory In First Test

New Zealand's last-wicket pair denied team India as they stood their ground for almost nine overs to ensure the game ended in a draw.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, India opener Shubman Gill scored a well-played half-century while Ajinkya Rahane scored a quick 35 but was unable to capitalise on his start and that left India 4 down for 145.

India, however, recovered and posted 345 runs on board courtesy to a debut century from Shreyas Iyer combined with a half-century from Ravindra Jadeja and a quick cameo of 38 from Ravichandran Ashwin. In response, New Zealand openers started in a flying fashion putting 151 runs on the board for the first wicket, but India were quick to bounce back and picked wickets in quick succession to bowl the Kiwis out for 296 and maintain a 42 run lead. Axar Patel picked up a 5-fer and was the pick of the bowlers.

The Blackcaps were quick to respond during India's second innings, picking wickets upfront and leaving India 51-5 but India recovered from that position and declared at 234 for 7 courtesy to vital knocks from Shreyas Iyer 65 and Wriddhiman Saha 61, not out and set a target of 284 for New Zealand.

India got Will Young out in the 3rd over before the close of play on Day 4 of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test. India needed nine wickets to win the test, while New Zealand needed 280 to seal the game. The Kiwi batters (Tom Latham and William Somerville) stood their ground for 32 overs before India slowly got back into the game but in the end, Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel stood their ground for the last wicket and remained unbeaten for almost nine overs. Given that the minimum overs were bowled and with bad light, it was difficult to go ahead with the game and that eventually marked the end of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test.

Image: BCCI